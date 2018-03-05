Jennifer Garner Wears Gorgeous Blue Gown with Sweeping Cape to 2018 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner brought some old Hollywood glamour back to the Oscars red carpet.

The actress arrived in a royal blue pleated gown featuring a fitted bodice and a sweeping train and cape. She also paid homage to the old school beauty looks stars love wearing to the Oscars with her side-swept wavy blowout.

Garner’s on-hand to present during the show and is part of an A-list group of presenters which includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Emily Blunt, Jane Fonda, Lupita Nyong’o and many, many more.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” said producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”

Peter Brooker/REX/Shutterstock

During a stop on the red carpet, she chatted to ABC about a previous red carpet gown — her orange asymmetrical Valentino gown from the 2004 Oscars (which has a similar silhouette to her dress this year) and said that she only chose it because it was her mom’s favorite. “I’m not usually an asymmetrical kind of person, it kind of makes me nervous. I like things to all be the same but that one there was just something about it, I love it. I felt so happy that night.”

The next time Garner will grace your TVs will be sooner than you think. She’s set to star in the upcoming HBO comedy series, Camping, from writer and executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.