Jane Fonda Shows Off 'Youthful Physique' in White Balmain Gown at the 2018 Oscars

Jane Fonda never fails to command the red carpet. Whether she wears a stop-and-stare jumpsuit or head-turning hairstyle, the 80-year-old actress (and 2018 Academy Awards presenter) isn’t afraid to stand out. And she continued that bold style streak at the Oscars, arriving in a special Balmain gown that shows off her “youthful physique.”

Fonda hit the carpet wearing a white long-sleeve beaded Balmain gown that’s part of the brand’s first “44 François premier ” collection.

“This is the very first red carpet collection for Olivier Rousteing, honoring Mr. Balmain and the heritage of the house,” her stylist, Tanya Gill tells PEOPLE. “Using all codes of Balmain, this collection was designed for celebrity friends of the house.”

And Gill says that this white gown included all the “traditional trademarks” of Fonda’s style. “It is structured and sophisticated with a strong modern silhouette that shows off her youthful physique.” (Case in point: The design looks similar to the high-collar, body-skimming white gown with gloves she wore to the 1993 ceremony.)

Jane Fonda at the #Oscars in 1993 and 2018. pic.twitter.com/jK9y6sSBOl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2018

Gill says the slimming silhouette was one of her favorite aspects of the design. “The inverted lapels direct all the attention to the face and the width of the shoulders create a visually smaller waist,” she explains. “I also love the texture and shine of the crystal pearls on the silk crepe gown.”

Gill calls the all-white look “uber-chic, timeless and classic.” And the entire look complemented Fonda’s outlook on fashion and life. She says Fonda is “confident and being herself, not having to follow fashion for fashion’s sake. This look us all about defining one’s own style and totally owning it.”

As far as Fonda’s accessories, Gill was going for “classic with a twist” and chose dangling drop earrings featuring over 25 carats worth of diamonds and a 2-carat oval-shaped ring (both Chopard).

She also carried a Perrin Paris clutch and wore a Time’s Up pin to support the fight against sexual harassment and workplace inequality in the entertainment industry and beyond.

— with reporting by Sharon Kanter