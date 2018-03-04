Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stars may have just started walking down the 2018 Academy Awards red carpet, but producer and screenwriter James Ivory pretty much has already shut the whole place down, thanks to his amazing (and one-of-a-kind) Timothée Chalamet-themed shirt.

The 89-year-old, who’s nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name, arrived wearing a classic tux complete with a graphic portraying the film’s leading man emblazoned onto his button-down.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Trying to place where you’ve seen that pensive-looking Chalamet before? It’s actually a perfect replica of a still from the film.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME's writer James Ivory giving the ultimate nod to the film and star Timothée Chalamet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/l4pot4BTAb — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 4, 2018

We’ve seen a lot of stars wearing other stars on their clothing before (see here), but we’d say wearing a fellow celebrity’s likeness in your black tie attire is going to be pretty hard to top.

RELATED: See All the Stars Hitting the Oscars Red Carpet

Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live this Sunday, March 4 at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device, or stream the show on People.com, EW.com, Twitter, Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Ivory, a four-time Oscar nominee, has previously been up for Best Director for Howards End, A Room with a View and The Remains of the Day and may break a major record tonight: If he wins for Best Adapted Screenplay, he will be the oldest-ever Oscar winner!

But no matter what the outcome is tonight, he’s already going home a winner.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.