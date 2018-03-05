Go Inside Gal Gadot, Emma Stone and More Gorgeous Stars' Oscars Glam Sessions

The stars’ getting ready process is as fun to witness as their red-carpet reveal. So for the 90th Academy Awards Sunday night, we reached out to Gal Gadot, Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Stone’s hair and makeup pros for an inside sneak peek at their glam sessions. Check out the scenes (and read the scoop!) as stars prepped for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Gal Gadot’s Raspberry Lip

The “art deco” vibe of the presenter’s dress and necklace, and wavy hair inspired makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani to balance the look with modern makeup. “I wanted Gal to glow with a simple sparkly eye and a deep raspberry/wine lip to liven her face.” To give her lids a shimmery finish, Bedrani used two crème shadows: Revlon ColorStay Crème Eyeshadow in Crème Brûlée all over the lids and Caramel in the crease and along the bottom lash line for depth. On Gadot’s lips, Bedrani applied Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner in Wine all over her lips, and Bombshell Red in the center to create the perfect, dimensional shade.

Saoirse Ronan’s Blunt Bob

The Lady Bird nominee went for a major mane change for the Oscars, making the cut (into a “choppy, linear bob”) just after appearing at the Indie Spirit Awards the night before. Pro Adir Abergel says that for her Oscars do, “I was inspired by minimalism and understated style, where the elegance is in the line. I pulled references from 90’s books, where glamour was sophisticated and effortless.” To create the look, he wrapped her freshly washed hair in an Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban to cut drying time, then after creating a center part, he applied Virtue’s Polish Un-Frizz Cream to ensure smoothness. He blew out her hair using the ghd Air Hairdryer, then refined her angular look with ghd’s 18k Gold Professional Styler. Finally, to fight frizz, he applied Virtue Finale Shaping Spray “with a diffuser to protect against heat and humidity while holding shape and adding shine.”

Emma Stone’s Sleek Lob

“Strong, feminine elegance” is how hairstylist Mara Roszak summed up her inspiration for Stone’s blowout. Despite the star’s recent perm, the pro went for a sleek look, using Living Proof Smooth Blowout Concentrate on her damp hair, as well as the brand’s Full Root Lift for volume. Once dry, Roszak set her hair in rollers, and upon removing them, she applied the brand’s No Frizz Nourishing Oil from mid-lengths to ends for shine. Roszak used a flat iron to smooth the hair around Stone’s face, then secured the look with the brand’s Style Lab Control Hairspray and Style Lab Forming Paste to tame flyaways. “The end result is a super-sleek look with a powerful, deep side part,” Roszak says.

Elisabeth Moss’ Soft Waves

For Moss’ modern take on waves, hairstylist Tommy Buckett applied Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Styling Mousse on her damp hair. Then he used a medium round brush while blowing out her hair “to create volume, body and shine.” Next, he pin curled her hair in small sections. After removing the pins, he brushed out her curls. He applied Garnier Fructis Style Frizz Guard Anti-Frizz Dry Spray as well as Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Aerosol Hairspray to control static and flyaways and frizz.

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.