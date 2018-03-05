Halle Berry Skips Floor-Length Gown for Mini Dress Moment at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

John Shearer/Getty

Halle Berry is no stranger to the Oscars red carpet. The 51-year-old actress has been part of some of the most iconic Academy Awards moments of all time, from her history-making Best Actress for Monster’s Ball in 2002 to her steamy kiss with Adrian Brody the following year. But this year, she skipped the main event and hit up the afterparty circuit instead, making a fashionable mark at Vanity Fair’s soirée.

While most stars chose floor-sweeping gowns for the afterparty scene, Berry went for a Zuhair Murad micro-mini dress which showed off her fit frame. The textured design featured allover beading a low-cut neckline and upper thigh slit. She paired the look, styled by Lindsay Flores, with Loriblu velvet heels and Mattia Cielo and Roberto Coin jewelry.

RELATED PHOTOS: Oscars Afterparties Dresses You Have to See

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The actress has been very open about her fitness routine on Instagram, sharing that 2018 would be TK.

She’s dedicated to posting #FitnessFriday updates on her feed to show the importance of staying active.

“You asked how to get started? It’s simple… you just decide to start! You decide today that you are worth it!” Berry wrote to her followers. “Trust me, I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU!”

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Standout Style Moments at the 2018 Academy Awards

She added: “You don’t need a fancy gym to get started – all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle. This simple exercise is called a plank pull. This starts to strengthen your core, and a strong core has been key to my workouts.”