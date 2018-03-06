Greta Gerwig's Friends Are Girl Squad Goals Wearing Matching Outfits to Support the Oscar Nominee

Greta Gerwig may not have won an Oscar but she and her best friends certainly won squad of the night on Sunday.

While the Lady Bird director and writer did not take home a gold statuette, her five best friends were there to support her in style.

The group looked like bridesmaids wearing outfits by Dusen Dusen all the exact same black and yellow pattern while Gerwig, 34, wore a Christian Dior Couture gown.

Ellen Van Dusen, the designer, spoke to The Cut about dressing the five women to be something of best supporting best friends to the Oscar nominee.

“These ladies are Greta’s best friends from college, who she invited out to celebrate with her,” Van Dusen said in a statement. “I know Ana (one of the five) through a friend, and she came to me looking for something special and bold for the crew that would look good and broadcast that they were a team.”

Greta Gerwig celebrated the Oscars with her girl squad to accompany her. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

She continued, “They decided on all wearing the same print, which I was super into. My favorite outfits are ones that are head-to-toe in a uniform print, so doing that five times over was a true thrill for me.”

Van Dusen said that while generally showing up in the same dress as another person on any red carpet is a fashion faux pas, this instance was quite different – especially when the ones dressing up alike are all good friends.

“[It’s] extremely cool to show up in the same outfit as four other people,” Van Dusen said in the statement. “I liked to think about it as dressing a 2018 version of a very fashion forward and sophisticated boy band (but women). I love Greta Gerwig too, so the whole thing was a real treat. I think they looked great together!”

Besides dressing up in the same dresses, the friends also designed matching T-shirts that listed Gerwig’s name alongside the names of the four other women directors who had previously been nominated or won an Oscar for Best Director.

Jenn Streicher, Gerwig’s makeup artist, shared a photo of the T-shirts on Instagram, writing, “Greta’s friends made these shirts and they were all wearing them. It’s the list of ALL the women who have been nominated for an Oscar as a director. 5!! Can you believe that sh$t???? Go Greta!!!!”