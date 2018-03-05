Giuliana Rancic Isn't Wearing Her Wedding Ring at the Oscars - But It's Not What You Think!

One accessory was missing from Giuliana Rancic’s 2018 Oscars look: her wedding rings. The TV personality did not wearing her engagement ring or wedding band while covering the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards. But there’s a reason for her missing bling.

The TV personality is still very much married to husband Bill Rancic. The choice not to wear her 4-carat cushion cut engagement diamond nor her micropave wedding band was a purposeful one all in the name of fashion.

“Giuliana is wearing a 10-carat cushion cut exceptional diamond ring by Forevermark,” the jewelry brand tells PEOPLE in a statement about the sparkler on Rancic’s left-hand middle finger.

In fact, because it’s so big, her wedding ring was not included as part of her Oscars look. It would not fit with the giant Forevermark ring already accessorized on the middle finger.

Giuliana Rancic attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2017 Steve Granitz/WireImage

And it’s not the first time Rancic has opted not to wear her rings from husband Bill.

At last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, she didn’t wear either of her rings, instead deciding to wear a separate ring on her middle ring.

Giuliana Rancic attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, she didn’t wear her wedding ring when she wore a middle finger ring. However, she had it on for the Grammys and was not wearing a middle finger ring.

