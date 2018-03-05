Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Oscars Dresses of the Night

The 2018 award season red carpets have looked a bit different than in years past, thanks to stars wearing all-black looks and carrying white roses to support Time’s Up and its fight against sexual harassment and workplace inequality. But for the last show of the season, the Academy Awards, stars decided to go all-out with their style, making a powerful statement that they are forces to be reckoned with, no matter what they’re wearing.

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart told PEOPLE that the Oscars red carpet was going to be a “celebration of the year’s best fashion along with the best movies,” and the results did not disappoint. There were standout sparkly looks, sweeping trains and gowns with touching backstories. But out of all the showstopping looks, there were a few that our editors can’t stop talking about.

RELATED: The Oscars Red Carpet’s Showstopping Style

Jennifer Garner

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: My favorite looks of the night were from the stars that went for bold colors on the carpet, but I particularly loved Garner’s old Hollywood moment in her cobalt Atelier Versace gown. Between the bright hue, sweeping cape and sexy silhouette there was no missing her entrance. And I loved how her side-swept wavy blowout and diamond-and-sapphire Piaget drop earrings oozed that sophisticated glamour one expects to see on the Oscars red carpet.

RELATED: Oscars 2018: The Night’s Most Memorable Trends

Lupita Nyong’o

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: I don’t know if there’s much more to say about Lupita Nyong’o’s style that hasn’t already been said, and as I write this it’s 1:04 a.m. and I’m losing words to describe what already has left me speechless. The star’s sashed gold-and-black Atelier Versace gown was regal, striking and spectacular, and she accentuated it (as always) with flawless, thoughtful makeup and hair. I’d say she should be the next queen of Wakanda, but we need her too much in her current role as ruler of the red carpet.

RELATED: The Most Jaw-Dropping Jewels on the Oscars Red Carpet

Lindsey Vonn Thinks the Oscars are Scarier Than the Olympics: ‘I’m Out of My Comfort Zone’

RELATED: Oscars Prep! How All of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars are Getting Ready for the Academy Awards

Margot Robbie

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: There’s so much to love about the Best Actress nominee’s romantic white Chanel Haute Couture gown (which she had to sew herself into backstage!). The beaded straps draped off her shoulders gave a unique touch to the simple column, and although some may disagree, her clear hard plastic Chanel clutch added a modern element to the outfit that I loved. To top it all off, Margot’s freshly chopped bob styled in effortless, soft waves is giving me some serious spring hair inspo.

RELATED: 10 Statement Accessories You Might Have Missed on the Oscars Red Carpet

Sandra Bullock

Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: I’ll be honest: I forgot how much I loved seeing Sandra Bullock on a red carpet until I saw her in this Louis Vuitton gown. For her first appearance at the Oscars in four years (she last attended when she was nominated for Gravity in 2014), Bullock selected this shimmering, high-neck gold-and-black dress worthy of her red carpet return — you could tell she felt confident in it, and it made her epic pre-show reunion with Practical Magic sister Nicole Kidman all the more fun to watch.

RELATED: See All the Standout Beauty Looks at the 2018 Oscars

Gal Gadot

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: I’m a sucker for anything shiny, so it’s no surprise that Gal’s silver sequin Givenchy Haute Couture dress stole my heart. Between the deep v-cut neckline that made way for her Tiffany & Co Blue Book jewels, the glistening fringe bottom and the mix of textures, every detail was better than the last.

RELATED: See All the Can’t-Miss Afterparty and Preparty Dresses!

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.