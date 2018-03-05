The Academy Awards are one of the biggest night’s of the year for stars to make bold fashion and beauty choices on the red carpet. From Taraji P. Henson’s sheer back gown to Allison Janney’s $4 million worth of diamond jewelry to Whoopi Goldberg’s unlaced combat boots worn beneath her gown, celebrities pulled out all the stops at this year’s show.

And while many actresses like Allison Williams stuck with classic old Hollywood waves on the carpet this year (an Oscars favorite!) when it came to their hair look, a slew of stylish nominees took this red carpet moment as an opportunity to debut fresh hair changes.

Margot Robbie, nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, hit the red carpet in a romantic white Chanel Haute Couture gown with beaded straps and a crisscross skirt, but we couldn’t help notice the shorter textured bob she sported too.

The actress, 27, has worn her a textured lob hairstyle this awards season, but went for a chic, blunt trim in honor of Sunday’s big show.

In honor of her Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song nominations for her work in Netflix’s Mudbound, Mary J. Blige (who also performed an emotional ballad from Mudbound during the show) stepped out with a new hairstyle.

Blige, 43, wore her pixie pumped up with plenty of volume and teamed the new hair look with a sparkling ivory Atelier Versace column gown and Platinum by Forevermark drop earrings featuring 6.93 carats of diamonds.

Finally, Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress tonight, chopped her hair into a blunt bob.

Ronan, 23, turned to her trustee hairstylist Adir Abergel, who she has worked with her all awards season, to make the change which he documented on Instagram.

“Ending this season with a chop ✂✂✂ on one another of my favorite humans #saoirseronan GOOD LUCK TONIGHT BABY GIRL!” he said.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.