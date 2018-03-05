Shop the Boldest Lipsticks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet and Afterparties

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Academy Awards red carpet was home to all of the dazzling beauty looks, from bright blue eye shadow to glowing skin. But at the awards ceremony and the after parties, one look was trending among stars like Taraji P. Henson, Jenna Dewan Tatum and more: berry and wine-colored lips. Want to join in? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite celeb-worn shades from the evening below.

Taraji P. Henson

Henson’s makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff paired two shades together in order to create the perfect plum pout.

Buy It! The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Creme in Savage and Drama Queen, $13 each; target.com

Jenna Dewan

John Shearer/Getty

Opting for a monochromatic look, makeup artist Patrick Ta matched the star’s lip to her merlot-colored dress.

Buy It! Buxom Va-Va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick in Stay The Night, $20; sephora.com

Gal Gadot

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Revlon face sported a modern flapper vibe, pairing her glistening silver fringe Givenchy gown with a side-swept updo and a deep red pout.

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red,

Tracee Ellis Ross

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ross ditched her usual go-to bright red hue for a darker burgundy shade.

Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Full Blooded, $38; sephora.com

Sarah Paulson

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Paulson went for a brighter version of the look, teaming her vibrant Marc Jacobs gown with a matte fuchsia hue.

Buy It! Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Jared, $36; net-a-porter.com

Olivia Munn

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

There’s no matchy-matchy moment that Munn won’t try — so it was no surprise that she coordinated her burgundy gown with a complementing lip color.

Buy It! Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in 102 Palpitante, $37; nordstrom.com

Greta Gerwig

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The star accented her marigold yellow Rodarte gown with an equally bold fuchsia shade.

Buy It! Laura Mercier Extreme Velvet Matte Lipstick in Power, $28; sephora.com