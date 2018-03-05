Shop the Boldest Lipsticks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet and Afterparties

The 2018 Academy Awards red carpet was home to all of the dazzling beauty looks, from bright blue eye shadow to glowing skin. But at the awards ceremony and the after parties, one look was trending among stars like Taraji P. Henson, Jenna Dewan Tatum and more: berry and wine-colored lips. Want to join in? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite celeb-worn shades from the evening below.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson’s makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff paired two shades together in order to create the perfect plum pout.
Buy It! The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Creme in Savage and Drama Queen, $13 each; target.com
Jenna Dewan
Opting for a monochromatic look, makeup artist Patrick Ta matched the star’s lip to her merlot-colored dress.
Buy It! Buxom Va-Va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick in Stay The Night, $20; sephora.com
Gal Gadot
The Revlon face sported a modern flapper vibe, pairing her glistening silver fringe Givenchy gown with a side-swept updo and a deep red pout.
Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red,
Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross ditched her usual go-to bright red hue for a darker burgundy shade.
Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Full Blooded, $38; sephora.com
Sarah Paulson
Paulson went for a brighter version of the look, teaming her vibrant Marc Jacobs gown with a matte fuchsia hue.
Buy It! Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Jared, $36; net-a-porter.com
Olivia Munn
There’s no matchy-matchy moment that Munn won’t try — so it was no surprise that she coordinated her burgundy gown with a complementing lip color.
Buy It! Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in 102 Palpitante, $37; nordstrom.com
Greta Gerwig
The star accented her marigold yellow Rodarte gown with an equally bold fuchsia shade.
Buy It! Laura Mercier Extreme Velvet Matte Lipstick in Power, $28; sephora.com