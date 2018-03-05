The Most Jaw-Dropping Jewelry at the 2018 Oscars
The stars shone bright like diamonds .. and emeralds and rubies and opals at the 2018 Academy Awards. See who wore vintage pieces, $5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, a 55-carat choker and more statement gems for Hollywood’s biggest night
By Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
Posted on
More
1 of 13
Gal Gadot in Tiffany & Co.
The Wonder Woman star debuted the first pieces from the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, including this 27-carat aquamarine drop necklace featuring over 1,000 diamonds, which played up the sequins on her plunging gunmetal gown.
"While inspired by Tiffany & Co.'s extraordinary Art Deco jewelry from the 1930s, the necklace's icy aquamarines, classic lines and graphic shapes juxtaposed with platinum and diamonds make it feel irreverent and unexpectedly modern," said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co., in a statement. "It took nearly a year to procure and cut the ethically sourced gemstones, reflecting the exacting standards and craftsmanship of our artisans."
2 of 13
Allison Janney in Forevermark
Her new Oscars statue is definitely her best accessory of the night, but that 55-carat diamond Forevermark choker she teamed with her red Reem Acra gown is a close second. The 58-year-old actress hit the red carpet wearing more than 128 carats worth of jewels by Forevermark for a total of more than $4 million. The I, Tonya star added a diamond bracelet and an 18-carat ring, which was the biggest diamond in her Oscars look. “Being at the Academy Awards in stunning Forevermark Diamonds makes me feel incredibly special,” Janney said of her jewels. “I also feel good knowing that they help to support women’s health and education programs in their diamond producing communities.”
3 of 13
ANDRA DAY IN LORRAINE SCHWARTZ
The singer wasn't shy about piling on the bling, wearing more than $5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including natural pink-and-champagne diamond floral earrings and choker, a diamond lariat, a yellow gold and pink diamond ring, a canary yellow triple diamond ring, a nude oval diamond ring and Ofira Jewels diamond tattoo bands.
4 of 13
Camila Alves in Chopard
The focal point of the star's look was her 73.74-carats Chopard necklace featuring 15.48-carats of oval-shaped rubies, 11.75-carats of pear-shaped amethysts, 3.26-carats of diamonds and .65-carats of amethysts set in 18-karat white gold. She added a selection of rings from Chopard's "L’Heure Du Diamant" collection.
5 of 13
Nicole Kidman in Harry Winston
The actress teamed her royal blue Armani Privé with a Platinum by Harry Winston jewelry including cluster diamond chandelier earrings (23.52 carats), a cluster bracelet with diamonds (37.62 carats), a tulip bracelet with diamonds (12.86 carats), a ring with round brilliant diamond clusters (4.73 carats) and a rock band with an oval-shaped diamond (5.5 carats).
6 of 13
Greta Gerwig in Tiffany & Co.
The Best Director nominee added pieces from the Tiffany & Co. archive to her custom Rodarte marigold embroidered gown including a moonstone necklace designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany (1910-1920), as well as diamond earrings and a sapphire ring.
7 of 13
Zendaya in Bulgari
The red carpet darling added some major sparkle to her romantic Giambattista Valli gown via Platinum by Bulgari Art Deco pendant earrings with diamonds from 1930, plus a vintage 1930 diamond bracelet, a 1928 diamond bracelet and two diamond rings set in platinum.
8 of 13
Vanessa Bryant in Lorraine Schwartz
This is what $3.2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry looks like. Kobe's wife accessorized with ruby and diamond necklaces and 10-carat diamond stud earrings.
9 of 13
Salma Hayek in Harry Winston
The actress piled on the bling wearing more than $4.2 million worth of platinum by Harry Winston jewelry including 27.5-carat diamond earrings and a 11.66-carat oval-shaped diamond ring.
10 of 13
Sandra Bullock in Lorraine Schwartz
The Oscar winner adds more sparkle to her custom black-and-gold Louis Vuitton halter gown via Lorraine Schwartz 25-carat champagne diamond drop earrings and Ofira Jewels black diamond tattoo bands.
11 of 13
Sam Rockwell in David Yurman
The Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor thanked his girlfriend of 10-years Leslie Bibb in his acceptance speech and on his clothing. Rockwell wore a pair of custom David Yurman "Leslie Bibb" 18-karat gold cufflinks valued at $5,500.
12 of 13
Octavia Spencer in Lorraine Schwartz
The Oscar winner adds has a matchy-matchy moment adding $1.8 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including 40-carat Colombian emerald-and-diamond drop earrings to her green gown. She tops it off with a 10-carat cushion cut diamond ring.
13 of 13
Maya Rudolph in Irene Neuwirth
The comedy actress clearly had fun accesorizing her red turtleneck gown, adding a pair of one-of-a-kind 18-karat gold, turquoise and pink opal diamond drop earrings from Irene Neuwirth.