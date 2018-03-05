Gal Gadot in Tiffany & Co.

The Wonder Woman star debuted the first pieces from the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, including this 27-carat aquamarine drop necklace featuring over 1,000 diamonds, which played up the sequins on her plunging gunmetal gown.

"While inspired by Tiffany & Co.'s extraordinary Art Deco jewelry from the 1930s, the necklace's icy aquamarines, classic lines and graphic shapes juxtaposed with platinum and diamonds make it feel irreverent and unexpectedly modern," said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co., in a statement. "It took nearly a year to procure and cut the ethically sourced gemstones, reflecting the exacting standards and craftsmanship of our artisans."