LUPITA NYONG'O'S ENTIRE LOOK

As if her glistening gold custom Atelier Versace gown wasn't enough to swoon over, Lupita's makeup artist Nick Barose created a bold blue eye shadow look on the Black Panther star, using Lancôme products. But her look wouldn't be complete without a statement hairstyle -- which hairstylist Vernon Francois created by weaving gold twine into her updo, creating a true work of art inspired by traditional Rwandan hairstyles.

"Lupita’s look was inspired by images of Amasunzu hairstyles, which are traditional to Rwandan culture. We wanted something clean and sculpted to accent her dress and showoff the neckline," said Francois.