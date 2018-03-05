Style
See All the Standout Beauty Looks at the 2018 Oscars
It may be thebiggest red carpet fashion night in Hollywood, but the Oscars is also home to the most gorgeous and glamorous beauty looks of awards season. Here, the red lips, glittery lids and Old Hollywood-inspired hairstyles that stole the show at the 2018 Academy Awards
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
1 of 11
LUPITA NYONG'O'S ENTIRE LOOK
As if her glistening gold custom Atelier Versace gown wasn't enough to swoon over, Lupita's makeup artist Nick Barose created a bold blue eye shadow look on the Black Panther star, using Lancôme products. But her look wouldn't be complete without a statement hairstyle -- which hairstylist Vernon Francois created by weaving gold twine into her updo, creating a true work of art inspired by traditional Rwandan hairstyles.
"Lupita’s look was inspired by images of Amasunzu hairstyles, which are traditional to Rwandan culture. We wanted something clean and sculpted to accent her dress and showoff the neckline," said Francois.
2 of 11
ZENDAYA'S GLOW
With her hair pulled into a slicked topknot, all eyes were on Zendaya's smoky bronze lids and glowing skin, which makeup artist Sheika Daley created using Charlotte Tilbury products. The pro perfected the star's skin with the Flawless Filter foundation and created a glow with the Hollywood Beauty Light Wand, before creating her sultry eye shadow look with the Luxury Palette in The Dolce Vita.
3 of 11
VIOLA DAVIS'S TEXTURE
The queen of hair changes celebrated her texture with a center-parted look by Jamika Wilson, who slicked Viola's strands at the roots and let her curls fall free on the bottom.
4 of 11
TIFFANY HADDISH'S HEAD JEWELRY
In order to honor her late father and her heritage, Tiffany wore a traditional Eritrean dress, which she paired with traditional gold Eritrean jewelry on her head.
"[My father] said one day I would end up here and if I ever ended up at the Oscars to honor my people so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans," she said on the red carpet.
5 of 11
SOFIA CARSON'S PONYTAIL
Paired with a flowing crimson gown, the Descendants 3 actress sported a simple-yet-standout style: a sleek ponytail with a deep side part and structured shape. Oh -- and can we talk about her brows?
6 of 11
NICOLE KIDMAN'S RED LIP
No stranger to a red lip, the Big Little Lies star went for a bold crimson pout, which contrasted her royal blue Armani Privé gown and stood out against her smooth blowout, created by hairstylist Kylee Heath using the Dyson Supersonic.
7 of 11
MARGOT ROBBIE'S ETHEREAL MAKEUP
Just after chopping her blonde bob shorter, the I, Tonya star wore her hair shaped into slight waves by Bryce Scarlett, which she paired with shimmering lids, flushed cheeks and a pink lip. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff applied the Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Ecrin on her cheeks, along with the Rouge Coco Lip Blush Hydrating Lip and Cheek Sheer Colour in Tender Rose on her lips.
8 of 11
JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S CAT EYES
Breaking all beauty rules, the Red Sparrow actress opted for a strong eye and a bold lip for the big night. Paired with big, beachy waves, Lawrence sported a strong, black winged eye shadow look and a burnt orange lipstick to play up her platinum sequin Dior gown.
9 of 11
JENNIFER GARNER'S BOMBSHELL BLOWOUT
You simply can't go wrong with a big, bouncy blowout, And the Love, Simon actress's side-swept version of the look, teamed with her royal blue Atelier Versace gown, was one of the best on the carpet.
10 of 11
DANAI GURIRA'S HEAD STAMP
The Black Panther star showed off a new intricately detailed head stamp shaved into her hair by her stylist Vernon Scott, which was painted white to match her gown. The actress shaved her head for her role as Okoye -- the leader an all-female Wakanda Special Forces unit -- in the blockbuster hit.
11 of 11
ALLISON WILLIAMS' OLD HOLLYWOOD LOOK
It wouldn't be a true Oscar's red carpet without an Old Hollywood beauty look -- and the Get Out star fulfilled that requirement with shiny, side-parted 1920's inspired curls created by hairstylist Peter Lux. The pro created Allison's waves using the Varis curling iron, and locked everything in place with the Goldwell Kerasilk Fixing Effect hairspray.