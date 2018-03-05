You Can Buy Beanie Feldstein's 2018 Oscars Dress from Saks Fifth Avenue for $3,995

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Every awards season, stars save their favorite dresses for the final — and biggest — show of the red carpet circuit: The Oscars. But unlike many celebrities who select ensembles straight off the runway with help from stylists, Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein turned to her favorite department store.

The actress spotted her Sachin & Babi Ahluwalia gown on the rack at Saks Fifth Avenue, and decided that it was the one she’d wear for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 24-year-old actress, who also stars in Hello Dolly on Broadway with Bette Midler, chose a black, navy and white ombré tulle gown featuring matching hand-embroidered piping and scattered custom dyed sequins as soon as she saw it in the store. The $3,995 gown was made exclusively for Saks and skipped the runway show.

“Beanie saw it at the store and then approached us and then came in for a fitting with her mother. We love her, we all saw her in Hello Dolly,” says a representative from the brand.

Feldstein paired the look with statement drop earrings, bracelets and multiple rings. For her glam, the actress went for a smooth blowout that was pulled back into a half-up style, a bold cat eye and a nude lip.

And it’s not the first time Feldstein took an alternative route when choosing a look for an awards show. At the 2018 SAG awards, the star wore a number straight from her closet: her prom dress.

“I looked at myself and I was like, ‘What!?’” she told The Cut. “My mom and her best friend were just laughing so hard, like, ‘You have to wear it! There’s just no other dress that would be better.’”

