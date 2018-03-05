Frazer Harrison/Getty

She may be nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in I, Tonya, but Allison Janney also deserves an award for best accessorizing at the 2018 Academy Awards thanks to the dazzling collection of diamonds.

Paired with a bright red Reem Acra gown, which featured a plunging v-neck and flowing, floor-length sleeves, the 58-year-old actress hit the red carpet wearing more than 128 carats worth of jewels by Forevermark for a total of more than $4 million.

Janney sports solitaire round diamond earrings, a diamond choker that totals over 55 carats, a dazzling diamond bracelet and an 18-carat ring, which was the biggest diamond in her ensemble.

RELATED: See Every Star Hitting the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

“Being at the Academy Awards in stunning Forevermark Diamonds makes me feel incredibly special,” Janney says of her jewels. “I also feel good knowing that they help to support women’s health & education programs in their diamond producing communities.”

The star’s stylist, Tara Swennen, tells PeopleStyle that Janney’s ring was a making of a few minds. “We were blessed to have a few designers throw their hats into the ring sketch-wise,” she says. “We sat down together and this was the one that jumped out immediately at both of us!”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

As for the dress, Swennen says, “We loved the shape and the color! The bold sleeves are modern and eye catching and the classic red is timeless. This silhouette could only be pulled off by a very tall and statuesque figure so we were immediately drawn to it for Allison.”

RELATED: Allison Janney Reveals the Good Luck Charm She’ll Have in Her Bag on Oscar Night

So it made sense that the dress, which Janney wore with a Roger Vivier clutch and Jimmy Choo sandals, would also be paired with such beautiful jewelry.

“With such dramatic sleeves on her gown, the timeless Forevermark diamond necklace and earrings we chose were the perfect choice for Allison’s look on such a special night. You can see the care that goes into the hand craftsmanship of each individual diamond- they have unrivaled sparkle.”

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.