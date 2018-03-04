From the ice rink in PyeongChang to the red carpet in Hollywood, Adam Rippon is always making a fashion statement!

The Bronze medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics attended his first-ever Academy Awards Sunday night. And he made sure to bring his best friend as his date.

The 28-year-old was accompanied by fellow Olympian Mirai Nagasu. Though he’s used to wearing sparkly designs by longtime collaborator Braden Overett on the ice, Rippon was personally styled by designer Jeremy Scott for his Oscars debut.

Wearing an S&M, bondage-inspired ensemble, Rippon was suited up in a black tuxedo jacket and color coordinated slacks teamed with a leather studded harness. Meanwhile, Nagasu was dressed in a romantic ice blue, long-sleeve tulle Tadashi Shoji gown with celestial embroidery.

“Dressed to impress in @moschino. Getting ready for the Oscars with @accessonline! Huge thank you to the brill, beautiful, and kind, @itsjeremyscott,” Rippon shared on Instagram of his look.

Adam Rippon Adam Rippon/Instagram

“So I’m getting for the Oscars and everything’s getting sewn together,” he also shared behind-the-scenes glam prep on Instagram Story. “You know it’s going to work out. I have ten minutes.”

WATCH: Meet Spirited Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon: ‘I Love to Be Different’

Rippon and Nagasu also talked about their designer looks with PEOPLE TV on the red carpet.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu Rick Rowell/ABC/Getty Images

“We met Jeremy Scott a few days ago, and went to his studio a few days ago, and I love him. He’s incredible,” Rippon told PEOPLE TV. “I wanted to do something a little different and a little fun and I love it.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Rippon added, “We have a dream and nightmare kind of look going on right now.”

And Nagasu also echoed: “We complement each other.”

As for who the pair would love to meet on Hollywood’s biggest night, Rippon had his eyes on one film icon.

“You know what, if I run into my old pal Meryl [Streep], we were just texting before I got here, I would die,” he joked. “They can leave my body on the red carpet.”

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.