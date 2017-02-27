Even though Viola Davis may have preferred to hit the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet in a robe and Ugg slippers, she opted for something a little bit more glam. She arrived in a show-stopping bright red gown with head-turning long cascading train, a look fitting for the record-breaking Oscar nominee.

Davis stepped onto the carpet wearing a custom Armani Privé vermillion red silk gown featuring a halter neckline with draped, off-the-shoulder sleeves. And although the Best Supporting Actress nominee for Fences looks glamorous and gorgeous on every red carpet outing, she’s been prepping for her awards season finale since January. “Right now, I’m working on trying to fit into that Oscar dress — because I know what it looks like,” the 51-year-old actress told Good Morning America last month.

The Vaseline Healing Project advocate went with a sleek and sexy beauty look to accentuate her gown, with shimmery eye shadow and matching lip, and she also debuted a new cropped haircut!

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony.

Throughout awards season we’ve loved her vibrant color choices and bold, sexy style moves, including her latest, a plunging V-neck dress at the Oscars Sistahs Soirée last week. As she said at the SAG Awards, she’s “always trying to emphasize my skin…I just always want to celebrate my skin tone — and my boob-age.”

