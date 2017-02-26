Ready, Set, Glam! See How Stars Are Prepping for the Oscars

Awards season is coming to a close — but not before the most anticipated night of all, the Oscars! The biggest stars in Hollywood have saved their best looks for last — and tonight, they’re finally revealing them. Before they hit the red carpet, they spend hours (and sometimes days) getting ready — and of course, they gave us a look inside the process on social media. See how Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen and more stars prepped for the big night, below.
Sofia Vergara had a few dazzling jewelry options to choose from, thanks to jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.
Jessica Biel will hit the carpet to support husband Justin Timberlake, who’s set to perform tonight along with John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Early this morning, the actress got her workout on so she could indulge in some post-Oscars pizza, because “the need for after party pizza is REAL.”
Not long after, Biel started getting red carpet ready with her “magicians” (otherwise known as her glam squad), hair stylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.
Chrissy Teigen‘s also been sharing a behind-the-scenes look at herself going glam. Even her 10-month-old daughter Luna joined in on the fun, posing with her mom in a star-covered onesie with Legend’s 2015 Oscar as a prop.
Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!
Best Supporting Actress nominee Naomie Harris‘ Oscars prep gets going in the early morning, with a relaxing facial from star-loved skincare specialist Teresa Tarmey.
“Preparations for the #Oscars being early with a facial by @teresatarmey ! A moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins!!!” she said on Instagram.
Olivia Culpo‘s walking the Oscars carpet too in a custom Marchesa gown. She’s getting glam with her beloved hair stylist Justine Marjan (who seems to have created a slicked-back hair look for the evening) and makeup artist Sir John, who went for a vibrant purple smoky eye.
Getting Oscars ready right now with @sirjohnofficial and @justinemarjan!!! I want to thank @stellaartois and @marchesafashion for making me feel like a princess and giving me the ability to spread the word about the global water crisis. Everyone should go to www.buyaladyadrink.com and buy a Chalice. Each one helps @water provide 5 years of clean water to someone in the developing world. Thank you all so much again 😘😘 #1Chalice5Years #OscarsSunday #sponsored
The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!
Kirsten Dunst got glam courtesy of makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. But with the help of a black-and-white filter, the makeup artist is making us wait until Dunst hits the red carpet to get a peek at her look.
Melanie Inglessis has a busy day of makeup – the makeup artist is creating looks for three A-listers attending the show, and keeps this organized (and sanitary!) by separating three cups of makeup brushes for each of her clients!
To perfect Kelly Ripa‘s loose curls and contoured cheekbones, the star says it takes a “village” to get herself prepped for the Oscars red carpet.
Nominee Octavia Spencer takes a second to relax sipping on a cup o’ joe while wearing a leopard print robe and heather gray sweatpants before hitting the red carpet.
