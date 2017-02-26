Ready, Set, Glam! See How Stars Are Prepping for the Oscars

Awards season is coming to a close — but not before the most anticipated night of all, the Oscars! The biggest stars in Hollywood have saved their best looks for last — and tonight, they’re finally revealing them. Before they hit the red carpet, they spend hours (and sometimes days) getting ready — and of course, they gave us a look inside the process on social media. See how Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen and more stars prepped for the big night, below.

Sofia Vergara had a few dazzling jewelry options to choose from, thanks to jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 @lorraineschwartz A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Memorable Oscars Updos Ever

Jessica Biel will hit the carpet to support husband Justin Timberlake, who’s set to perform tonight along with John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Early this morning, the actress got her workout on so she could indulge in some post-Oscars pizza, because “the need for after party pizza is REAL.”

Sweating for the red carpet starts early because the need for after party pizza is REAL. #Oscars A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Not long after, Biel started getting red carpet ready with her “magicians” (otherwise known as her glam squad), hair stylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.

#oscarsglamsquad aka my magicians @karayoshimotobua @hairbyadir A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

Chrissy Teigen‘s also been sharing a behind-the-scenes look at herself going glam. Even her 10-month-old daughter Luna joined in on the fun, posing with her mom in a star-covered onesie with Legend’s 2015 Oscar as a prop.

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

Best Supporting Actress nominee Naomie Harris‘ Oscars prep gets going in the early morning, with a relaxing facial from star-loved skincare specialist Teresa Tarmey.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Non-Oscars Oscar Dresses of All Time

“Preparations for the #Oscars being early with a facial by @teresatarmey ! A moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins!!!” she said on Instagram.

Preparations for the #oscars begin early with a facial by @teresatarmey ! A moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins!!! A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Olivia Culpo‘s walking the Oscars carpet too in a custom Marchesa gown. She’s getting glam with her beloved hair stylist Justine Marjan (who seems to have created a slicked-back hair look for the evening) and makeup artist Sir John, who went for a vibrant purple smoky eye.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!

Kirsten Dunst got glam courtesy of makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. But with the help of a black-and-white filter, the makeup artist is making us wait until Dunst hits the red carpet to get a peek at her look.

Kirsten Dunst manages to make even a robe and wet hair look chic #oscars #chantecaille @chantecaille A post shared by Jillian Dempsey (@jilliandempsey) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Melanie Inglessis has a busy day of makeup – the makeup artist is creating looks for three A-listers attending the show, and keeps this organized (and sanitary!) by separating three cups of makeup brushes for each of her clients!

Ready for the day!!! #oscarsweek #oscars #makeulbymél 🚀 A post shared by Mélanie Inglessis (@melaniemakeup) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:32am PST

To perfect Kelly Ripa‘s loose curls and contoured cheekbones, the star says it takes a “village” to get herself prepped for the Oscars red carpet.

The village is back! Check out my story for more. #Oscars @kristoferbuckle @ryantrygstadhair A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

Nominee Octavia Spencer takes a second to relax sipping on a cup o’ joe while wearing a leopard print robe and heather gray sweatpants before hitting the red carpet.

#ad @DunkinDonuts #today I'm almost #redcarpetready but first a bit of happy time in a quiet corner with my cup of joe!!! A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Who are you most excited to see on the carpet? Share below!