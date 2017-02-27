Viola Davis, Justin Timberlake and More Hair Changes to See from the 2017 Oscars

The Oscars red carpet is home to the most major gowns, jewels and glam. And as expected, Sunday night’s red carpet included a slew of classic, old Hollywood waves and bold red lips. But among those looks were a few surprises from stars including Viola Davis and Justin Timberlake, who used Sunday night’s red carpet to debut their latest mane makeovers.

Davis stepped onto the red carpet wearing a brand new cropped haircut — a major update from her recent bob hairstyle. But she didn’t chop it all off. The star left some length in the front.

And while we definitely expected to see Janelle Monáe rocking her biggest hairstyle of the season, she took us by surprise with the exact opposite. Instead of her usual extravagant, embellished updos, the actress also sported a dramatic chop — a super-short, piecey pixie, which she accessorized with a dazzling gold Jennifer Behr headband.

Another pixie advocate, Michelle Williams, debuted a new update as well: short, choppy bangs — a fun update to her usually side-swept platinum look.

Octavia Spencer debuted a new cut as well, going from her usual wavy lob to a sleek, pin-straight bob.

And last but definitely not least, Justin Timberlake created a stir on the carpet with a brand new, military-style cut. The singer showed up sporting buzzed sides and a super short top — a surprising switch-up from his usual strands. His scruffy facial hair, however, is still in tact.

