Pregnant Beyoncé Gives a Closer Look at Thousands of Dollars of Oscars Jewelry in New Video

During Oscars weekend, pregnant Beyoncé was carrying some precious cargo — and we don’t mean her twins.

On Saturday, the songstress and husband Jay Z attended the Grey Goose/Weinstein Co. pre-Oscars party where she rocked some big diamond carats to accessorize her $420 Nicole Miller gown.

And for Bey Hive members who couldn’t get a closer look at her jewels, the Queen generously shared a video montage of them on Instagram Wednesday. Set to Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean’s new song “Slide,” the photo slideshow showed off the glamorous details of her many bracelets, rings and necklaces.

Here’s a breakdown of Beyoncé’s jewelry:

Her left hand

The mother-to-be wore an exclusive set of Maxior Paths bracelets on her left wrist. And if that wasn’t enough, her hand was weighed down by more diamonds with a $10,900 a Triplicity Double Pointed ring by Hearts on Fire, a white gold and diamonds ring from Pasquale Bruni, and a third white diamond ring by Doves by Doron Paloma.

Her right hand

Bey wore a breathtaking heart diamond ring by Narcisa Pheres fine jewelry and layered six Le Vain bracelets adorned in emeralds, yellow and white diamonds and gold.

Her earrings

The superstar donned emerald and diamond earrings by Kimberly McDonald.

#BKC IN #KMD 💕 Check out 👑🐝 @beyonce in my emerald and diamond earrings at a party for this weekends #oscars Wonder if B knows that #geodes are the stone of motherhood 👼🏾👼🏾 #signaturekmd #ilikerocks #goodvibesonly

And Jay Z wasn’t missing out from wearing any diamonds. The rapper and mogul his favorite $180,000 Panthére De Cartier ring which is covered in white gold, pear-shaped emerald eyes, onyx and brilliant-cut diamonds.