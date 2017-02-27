Nicole Kidman Altered Her Armani Privé Gown Halfway Through the Oscars Broadcast

Nicole Kidman was one-to-watch all awards season, stepping out in a parade of daring, bold, colorful gowns to the endless cycle of parties and press events. And at Sunday’s Academy Awards, she topped off her style streak with another winner: a custom Armani Privé gown that landed on all of our Best Dressed lists. But what you probably didn’t see (because if you’re anything like us, were too mesmerized with the delicate, all-over beading) was that she altered the gown halfway through the night!

When she first arrived and walked the carpet, her gown featured a criss-cross back detailing (which earned her a spot in our Better from the Back gallery!). But mysteriously, half way through the show we noticed her skinny straps were tied into a halter.

She appeared backstage during the show with her straps removed from the sides of the gown and tied behind her neck. Now, we’re not sure if it was a wardrobe malfunction and the straps broke on their own, or if she was uncomfortable and opted to give herself some more breathing room. All we know is that we’re very, very curious to find out what happened.

Considering that the gown was custom made for her (it even featured a specially-designed apricot shade and a hand-embroidered lace overlay) it’s hard to believe she wouldn’t have checked the strap comfort level before the big night.

While just about every other celeb had an outfit change (or two!) throughout the night as they hopped from party to party, Kidman stayed in her custom creation the entire time, which may explain why she wanted to make switch things up.

I just can't stop thinking about Nicole Kidman clapping pic.twitter.com/0bmAWatwr9 — C⚽️Y S (@SportySpur) February 27, 2017

But our best guess so far is that it was her unique clapping technique that busted the straps of her gown.

While we wait to hear what really went down, tell us, why do you think she altered her dress?