We’ve been tracking every hair change, every surprising tuxedo moment, and of course, choosing our Best Dressed picks of the night. But according to Google, there are nine stars everyone at home wants to see. Halle Berry topped the list, followed by Meryl Streep (no doubt following her recent drama stirred up with Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld!). Nicole Kidman came up second (not a surprise following her entire awards season style reign). But were so many other surprising star searches, we rounded up each red carpet moment, below.



1. Halle Berry made a return to the Oscars red carpet after a few years away in shimmering style, teaming her sexy, form-fitting Atelier Versace gown with Forevermark jewelry and voluminous curls. “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free,” she told Vogue. (Her bold return garnered a 1,350 percent spike in searches for her name since she walked the red carpet.)

2. Streep’s red carpet choice gained attention after Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld told WWD that he was creating a custom gown for the actress, but at the last minute, she passed to go with a designer who would pay her to wear their designs. She denied the accusations and arrived in a custom embellished Elie Saab Haute Couture gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and long train.



3. Nicole Kidman has been a favorite all awards season and ended her style streak on a high note with her custom Armani Privé gown with arabesque embroidery and Harry Winston jewelry.



4. Emma Stone chose a dress she could certainly dance around in with her gold fringe Givenchy Haute Couture gown with Tiffany & Co. earrings and ring.

5. Janelle Monáe made a dramatic arrival to the carpet in her highly-embellished ball gown with exaggerated skirt.



6. Jessica Biel sparkled like the Oscars statue in a KaufmanFranco column with a Tiffany & Co. necklace.

7. Hailee Steinfeld wore her favorite dress of awards season in romantic floral-print gown with high ruffled neckline and Neil Lane jewelry.



8. Alicia Vikander was a red carpet darling last season, and returned with a stylish flourish in a tiered black Louis Vuitton gown with strappy sandals (also by the brand).

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!



9. Priyanka Chopra went with a white column gown featuring a geometric motif paired with Lorraine Schwartz cuffs.

10. Kirsten Dunst recycled her favorite Christian Lacroix heels from 2007, with her dreamy Dior Haute Couture ballgown featuring a high-low train.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!

Which dress is your favorite?