From Jessica Biel‘s glistening gold KaufmanFranco dress to her extravagant Tiffany & Co. necklace at Sunday night’s Oscars, she nearly looked like an actual Oscar. But once you saw past all that sparkle aside, you couldn’t help but swoon over her chic, simple updo — and her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, is spilling the details.

“Hair is not only a medium to create art but a lesson in history,” he tells PeopleStyle of the inspiration behind the look, which took him an hour and a half to create. “From looking at hieroglyphics of an Egyptian goddess to studying the photos of traditional geisha shimadas, I knew I could utilize these various elements in a modern way for Jessica’s look.”

To achieve a style simple-yet-elegant enough to play off of Biel’s over-the-top ensemble, Abergel says, “I did a lot of research and I looked at a lot of cultural references such as geisha ceremonial hair and how they compliment such elaborate clothes. I wanted to balance out the statement dress by creating such a polished and modern hairstyle.”

And of course, Abergel consulted with Biel and her makeup artist in order to create a look they all loved.

“Jessica and I are very collaborative in the hair process,” he says. “She is always open to hearing what I’ve originally come up with, I hear her out, and then we just end up building out both of our ideas and creating magic. Kara [Yoshimoto Bua, Biel’s makeup artist], Jessica and I have known each other for over 10 years. We’re like a big family, always laughing. We sit down before getting ready to go over what we’re all thinking before we get started.”

The trickiest part of the look? Perfecting her center part. “You wouldn’t know how much time and how many pairs of eyes went into getting that middle part so perfectly centered,” Abergel shares. “Jessica has really heavy, short bangs right now. We were being perfectionists, we spent a good chunk of time making sure that the part was spot-on.”

But all that hard work paid off, and everyone loved the finished look. “Jessica and I agreed that the final look was perfectly balanced with the dress due to the hair’s simplistic elegance.”

Want to recreate the look at home? “The key was in the architecture,” Abergel says. “Build a gorgeous foundation, then sculpt the hair into place, keeping it simple, shiny and elegant.”

After washing Biel’s hair, Abergel used the Virtue The Uplifted Volumizing Whip before blow drying her strands with a Dyson Supersonic blow dryer and then curling large sections with a large curling iron. He them twisted the hair into an elongated bun at the nape of her neck and locked it into place with Virtue’s The Finale Shaping Spray. The finished result? Sleek, smooth elegance.

