Halle Berry is no stranger to making a statement on the Oscars red carpet. After all, over the years she’s gone sheer, she’s gone princess-y, she’s gone full-out glam. So for her return to the carpet (this year as a presenter) she went with something totally show-stopping: a sheer, sparkly one-shoulder Versace gown.

The 2001 Best Actress winner made a very dramatic return with her skin-tight black and beige gown featuring all-over sparkle and a feathery metallic train. She said on E!’s red carpet that she had five other Versace gowns to chose from, but landed on this as the winner. “It feels romantic and feminine and made me feel good,” she told Ryan Seacrest.

As for her beauty look, she rocked sky-high curls and kept her makeup very natural with glowing skin and a pretty pink lip.

Recently, Berry opened up about the toll three divorces has had on her (she split from Olivier Martinez in December) and where her focus is now. “I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” she admitted.

She said she’s suffered “a lot of pain and anguish” but her main focus lately has been solely on her two children. “Right now, being mom is my most important job and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important,” she said. “I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do. I’m more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do.”

