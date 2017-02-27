The Academy Awards is undeniably the crown jewel of awards season. Which means that even though these actresses have been wearing one fabulous gown after the next for the past three months or so, it all boils down to this final choice in spectacular in evening dress. So you would think that given all of the time, effort, and Spanx that goes into preparing for this grand affair that most women would want to get as much mileage out of that single outfit as possible and keep wearing it all night long. But it probably goes without saying that Halle Berry isn’t most women.

By now, Berry has become an Oscars red carpet pro, consistently stunning in various gowns and landing amongst any number of best dressed lists. But this year, she decided to switch up her usual style M.O. a bit, telling Vogue that she wanted to “celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free,” and wearing her curls with a custom translucent and spangled one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown.

But as gorgeous as she may have looked on Sunday evening, the actress clearly couldn’t wait to get out of that stuffy black tie attire and into something a little more comfortable (with a quick break for a pool plunge).

After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off!@brunomars #24kmagic pic.twitter.com/3TfwsV4kZ0 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 27, 2017

RELATED PHOTOS: The Night’s Most Stunning Gowns

After the Oscars, while most A-listers were headed for the chicest after parties, Berry made a quick pit stop, filming her own short video and stripping out of her couture dress. In the one-minute clip, the Oscar-winner walks through some greenery while unzipping her gown before dropping it to the ground and jumping into a swimming pool, all set to Bruno Mars‘ “Versace on the Floor” (what else?!).

Of course, considering the fact that she showed up at the Vanity Fair party mere minutes later looking impeccable in another sparkly black-and-champagne look, we’ll assume the clip was pre-produced. But she’s definitely set a high bar for production and drama for other Oscar attendees to clear next year.

What do you think of Halle’s post-Oscars music video shoot? Would you want to get out of your gown as quickly as possible or rock it all night long? Sound off below!