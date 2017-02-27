People

Shop the Oscars! Halle Berry's $160 Shoes, Nicole Kidman's $10 Lip Gloss and More Red Carpet Finds

By @brittanytal

Posted on

While most stars have to return all their Oscars garb right after the ceremony, there are some pieces we can actually shop right now. That’s right: You can own a little piece of Academy Awards style history. Below, the fashion and beauty finds that have us taking out our credit cards.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; John Shearer/Getty Images

Halle Berry’s Heels: The actress paired her “romantic” Versace gown with  the “most comfortable” metallic Imagine Vince Camuto heels (available at Nordstrom for $160) for the show and the after party circuit. (We think we just found our new go-to wedding shoes.)

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Diane Kruger’s Vanity Fair Party Clutch: The star also turned to beloved department store brand Vince Camuto for her metallic minaudiere which is currently on sale for $54.97.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman’s Lip Color: The new Neutrogena spokeswoman topped her Giorgio Armani lip shade with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Deep Cherry, available at drugstores across the country for $9.99.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Viola Davis’ Nail Polish:  The Best Actress Oscar winner turned to an Essie classic when it came to her mani, pairing her red Armani Privé red silk gown with Mink Muffs ($9) on her tips.

Janelle Monáe’s Headband: Love the star’s golden crown-style headband? It’s available for pre-order now at Jennifer Behr.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Teresa Palmer’s Earrings: The actress’s Swarovski “Crystal Wishes” moon earrings will set you back only $59.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ACLU Ribbons: Ruth Negga was just one of many stars who stepped out on the carpet supporting the civil liberties org with a blue ribbon worn over her heart. Make your own donation here.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Planned Parenthood Pins: For a donation of $5.95, you can wear your support for Planned Parenthood as stars like Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson did last night.

Which pieces are you dying to buy? Share below!

