Shop the Oscars! Halle Berry's $160 Shoes, Nicole Kidman's $10 Lip Gloss and More Red Carpet Finds

While most stars have to return all their Oscars garb right after the ceremony, there are some pieces we can actually shop right now. That’s right: You can own a little piece of Academy Awards style history. Below, the fashion and beauty finds that have us taking out our credit cards.

Halle Berry’s Heels: The actress paired her “romantic” Versace gown with the “most comfortable” metallic Imagine Vince Camuto heels (available at Nordstrom for $160) for the show and the after party circuit. (We think we just found our new go-to wedding shoes.)

Diane Kruger’s Vanity Fair Party Clutch: The star also turned to beloved department store brand Vince Camuto for her metallic minaudiere which is currently on sale for $54.97.

Nicole Kidman’s Lip Color: The new Neutrogena spokeswoman topped her Giorgio Armani lip shade with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Deep Cherry, available at drugstores across the country for $9.99.



Viola Davis’ Nail Polish: The Best Actress Oscar winner turned to an Essie classic when it came to her mani, pairing her red Armani Privé red silk gown with Mink Muffs ($9) on her tips.

Janelle Monáe’s Headband: Love the star’s golden crown-style headband? It’s available for pre-order now at Jennifer Behr.

Teresa Palmer’s Earrings: The actress’s Swarovski “Crystal Wishes” moon earrings will set you back only $59.

ACLU Ribbons: Ruth Negga was just one of many stars who stepped out on the carpet supporting the civil liberties org with a blue ribbon worn over her heart. Make your own donation here.



Planned Parenthood Pins: For a donation of $5.95, you can wear your support for Planned Parenthood as stars like Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson did last night.



Which pieces are you dying to buy? Share below!