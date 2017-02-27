When Halle Berry hit the Oscars red carpet Sunday night, Google searches for her name spiked 1,350 percent. No, it wasn’t because she showed up half-naked or wearing an eccentric swan dress. Instead, it was her bold, voluminous curls that caught the world’s attention (with an assist from that sexy Atelier Versace gown). And it caught ours too — so in order to get details on her talked-about look, we spoke to her hairstylist, Castillo, to find out exactly what went down behind the scenes.

“Halle wanted to create a wild and free look with her natural hair, so we played with her texture to create a whimsical style,” Castillo tells PeopleStyle of the star’s red carpet glam, which he teamed with makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua (both pictured above) to create.

To create her curls – which took two weeks to decide on and about two hours to achieve – Castillo relied on Berry’s natural texture, as well as a T3 diffuser and curling iron to define her curls, before locking everything into place with the MOP C-System Hairspray.

“She’s been wearing her hair natural recently and you can just see how radiant she feels with her natural curls,” Castillo says. “The diffuser helps to keep the curls intact and then I cleaned the look up by shaping and defining the curls with the T3 curling iron”

So was it a surprise that the internet went wild over her look? According to Castillo, not quite. “Halle looked and felt beautiful when we finished. She’s such an amazing soul and a radiant woman it’s not a surprise at all,” he says, adding, “She was blown away with the finished look, she said she felt absolutely amazing.”

Berry told Vogue, “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

And their glam session was just as fun as the finished product. Castillo tells us that the behind-the-scenes vibe was “like being around family. There was food, music —Halle is really loving Bruno Mars’ new album so we were playing and replaying that. It was just a really relaxed and fun vibe.”[Editors’ Note: That explains the sexy slo-mo pool plunge, set to Mars’ “Versace on the Floor,” that she posted after the Oscars!]

To create the look at home, Castillo recommends first applying MOP’s Lemongrass Lift at the roots for lift and volume, followed by the MOP C-curl Defining Cream from mid-shaft to ends. Then, diffuse sections of hair with a blow dryer and diffuser until everything is completely dry. To define the curls, use various sized curling irons to create a variety of curl shapes, before sealing the look in with the MOP C-system Hairspray.

— With reporting by Jackie Fields

What did you think of Berry’s look? Sound off below.