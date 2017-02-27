Hailee Steinfeld Calls Her Sheer Oscars Gown Her 'Favorite Dress This Season'

Hailee Steinfeld‘s presenting tonight at the Academy Awards, and the star hit the red carpet in a romantic pale lavender Ralph & Russo Couture gown covered with floral embroidery, which she called her favorite dress of the season.

“There wasn’t much deciding. It was kind of just, it was the one from the very start,” Steinfeld told PEOPLE. “It was the only one I tried on. It’s my favorite dress this season!”

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

The back of Steinfeld’s halter-neck gown features ruffled detailing plus sheer tulle and floral designs that just barely cover her backside. (The whole look is very Jennifer Lopez, who also has the same styling team as Steinfeld!)

Adding to the elegance of her look, the star added an architectural twisted bun up-do, a soft smoky eye and natural pink lip shade.

This is the star’s second time ever attending the Oscars, which she first went to six years ago when she was just 14 years old to celebrate her role in True Grit opposite Jeff Bridges.

“This is only my second time here and I am freaking out!” the 20-year-old actress told PEOPLE. “All I remember is this being the biggest carpet I’ve ever been on and seen and just feeling like the room was massive. So maybe it will feel a little smaller this year, maybe it won’t. We’ll see.”

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!

