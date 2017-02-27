Faye Dunaway wore a particularly memorable bold tuxedo-style gown on the Oscars red carpet, then kept her daring style streak going during the show with a quick change before hitting the stage.

The 76-year-old was on-hand to present the Best Picture winner (which resulted in the weirdest announcement mix-up) wearing a long-sleeve white Atelier Prabal Gurung gown featuring sexy shoulder cutout detailing.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Biggest Risk Takers of the Night

She previously walked the red carpet in a navy blue Esteban Cortazar dress, which was half double-breasted tuxedo, half ruffled, sheer gown.

Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram that Dunaway “really gets fashion.” “She loves and understands young designers like @ecortazar who made this for her based on a look from his upcoming show,” Stewart explained.

Dunaway presented the Best Picture winner alongside her Bonnie and Clyde co-star Warren Beatty, but the duo was accidentally given the wrong envelope. They mistakenly announced that La La Land won, when really, Moonlight went home with Best Picture.

Which Dunaway look was your favorite? Share below!

