Emma Stone‘s red carpet style game has been on point this entire awards season, from her ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown adorned with stars at the Golden Globe Awards to the whimsical lily pad-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

RELATED PHOTOS: Oscars 2017 Predict-a-Gown! We Found the Perfect Dresses for Sunday Night’s Nominees

As one of our best dressed stars this year, we’ve been counting down the days until Stone hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards – the most glamorous night in Hollywood – to see what the La La Land actress would wear for her first Best Actress nomination. And boy, she didn’t disappoint.

Stone looks like an actual Oscar statue herself, wearing a sparkling gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a fringe skirt. The actress completed her jewel-encrusted look look with gold drop earrings, classic Old Hollywood waves and a bold red lip.

#EmmaStone Out the Door in #GivenchyHauteCouture… A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Dressed Stars at the Oscars!

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

The last time Stone showed off her killer style at the Academy Awards was in 2015, when she was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for his role in Birdman. Besides her unforgettable major fashion risk moment wearing a chartreuse custom Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, the actress stole the show on the carpet with the most talked about PDA of the evening: a legendary hug with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!

What do you think about Emma’s Oscars look? Share your thoughts in the comments below!