Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Oscars Dresses

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: “Everyone else go home!” was my immediate reaction when I first saw Halle Berry step out on the Oscars red carpet in this sweeping, figure-hugging, asymmetrical Versace gown which she said was “romantic and feminine and made me feel good,” adding that she was celebrating her natural hair by “letting it be wild and free.” The only thing sexier? Watching her take it all off for a late-night swim.

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: Sadly, Amy Adams didn’t walk the red carpet. And considering many thought she was snubbed for a nomination, we’re impressed she showed up at all. But they say the best revenge is looking good, and she certainly proved that maxim to be true, walking onstage looking like a total goddess/bombshell/Old Hollywood star all at the same time in this striking bugle-beaded Tom Ford gown, worn with Cindy Chao jewelry. She rarely goes this sexy, but I thought it looked killer on her, and reminded all those Academy voters what they were missing. No, not her bod – that ’70s femme fatale they nominated for American Hustle.

Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor: Full disclosure, as much as I may have tried to deny it in the past, it’s time I admit that I’m a diehard Taraji P. Henson fan. In my opinion, the woman can do no wrong, whether she’s verbally annihilating someone while wearing a catsuit on Empire, teaching a free AP calculus lesson in a matching sweater set in Hidden Figures, or giving us pure Old Hollywood glam in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown with plenty of diamonds.

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: For me, Kirsten was hands-down the best dressed on the carpet because she looked amazing from head to toe. Her Dior Haute Couture ball gown was understated with its plain black hue, but packed a punch with its perfect fit and high-low train. And the rest of her look followed that same simple, but ultra-elegant vibe. She accessorized with a delicate diamond necklace that was eye-catching without being blinding, and her tousled updo and bright lip were classic hits. But my absolute favorite aspect of her look? The fact that she rewore her For me, Kirsten was hands-down the best dressed on the carpet because she looked amazing from head to toe. Her Dior Haute Couture ball gown was understated with its plain black hue, but packed a punch with its perfect fit and high-low train. And the rest of her look followed that same simple, but ultra-elegant vibe. She accessorized with a delicate diamond necklace that was eye-catching without being blinding, and her tousled updo and bright lip were classic hits. But my absolute favorite aspect of her look? The fact that she rewore her favorite 2007 Christian Lacroix heels for the eighth time!

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Jennifer Aniston‘s one of my biggest style icons, so when I heard she would be attending the Academy Awards, I couldn’t wait to see her look. And sure, while some might say her simple straight hair with a center part down the middle and basic black dress wasn’t super risky, I loved it. From the sheer bottom to the thigh-high slit and super deep V-neck to the sparkly embroidery of her Atelier Versace gown, she embodied everything I adore about her classic style.

Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: I almost went with Brie Larson’s ruffled Oscar de la Renta, but Ruth Negga’s Valentino Haute Couture gown is the one I know I’ll remember for years to come. From the sweeping train to her bejeweled ruby headband to her ACLU ribbon, I loved every component.

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: To me, everything from the black strappy lace top to the layered off-white skirt of Emma Roberts’ vintage Armani Privé gown was perfect — especially when paired with a classic red lip and structured, Old Hollywood waves.

