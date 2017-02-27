BEST ODE TO OLD HOLLYWOOD

The Oscars is often home to classic red lips and structured finger waves — and Emma Stone’s rendition of the red carpet staple was the best of the evening. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin says, "Emma’s look was all about 1930s Hollywood glamour." The pro used Nars Audacious Lipstick in Mona on her lips, while hairstylist Mara Roszak used a 1-in. curling iron and L’Oréal Paris Ellnett hairspray to form her flawless waves.