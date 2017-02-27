The Best Beauty Looks at the 2017 Oscars
The biggest night in Hollywood isn’t just about the glamorous gowns. Check out the most beautiful hair and makeup to hit the red carpet
BEST OVERALL
The only thing more elegant than Taraji P. Henson’s navy velvet Alberto Ferretti gown and diamond choker? Her flawless bob, styled by Tymothe Wallace using Dove products, and glamorous makeup, which her pro Ashunta Sheriff created using Urban Decay’s Naked Smoky palette on her lids and a mix of MAC Cork Lip Pencil and Surratt Beauty lip gloss in Vivacious Pink. And let's not ignore her perfectly-contoured cleavage, made possible by St. Tropez's One Night Only Finishing Gloss.
BEST ODE TO OLD HOLLYWOOD
The Oscars is often home to classic red lips and structured finger waves — and Emma Stone’s rendition of the red carpet staple was the best of the evening. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin says, "Emma’s look was all about 1930s Hollywood glamour." The pro used Nars Audacious Lipstick in Mona on her lips, while hairstylist Mara Roszak used a 1-in. curling iron and L’Oréal Paris Ellnett hairspray to form her flawless waves.
BEST RED LIP
In an exciting swap from her usual nude lip, Nicole Kidman went for a bold, crimson hue that stood out against her chic chignon and rose-colored gown.
BOLDEST BANGS
Viola Davis debuted a new do on the carpet: a bold, super short crop, complete with a cool, dramatic set of side-swept bangs created by her hairstylist, Jamika Wilson.
STAND-OUT SHADOW
Playing off of her gold beaded gown, Chrissy Teigen went for shimmering, gilded (and very Oscars-appropriate) smoky eyes, glowing skin and a matte nude lip.
BEST ACCESSORY
Ruth Negga’s ruby headband by Irene Neuwirth for Gemfields would have stolen the show on its own — but paired with matching ruby earrings, a deep red lip and burgundy eye shadow (makeup artist Mélanie Ingelssis used Chanel’s Eye shadow quad in Candeur et Expérience on her lids and Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Expérimenté on her lips), it was an unforgettably stunning statement.
MOST MAJOR HAIR CHANGE
After sporting the most extravagant hairstyles on every red carpet this awards season, Janelle Monae showed up with her most understated-yet-surprising hairstyle yet: a piecey pixie cut that she accessorized with a glistening gold Jennifer Behr headband.
BRIGHTEST BLONDE
There’s platinum, and then there’s platinum -- and Cynthia Erivo’s bold, white-blonde strands were the latter.
CHICEST CHIGNON
Sofia Carson’s slicked, side-swept strands were pulled back into a fishtail-braided, jewel-embellished bun that couldn't have been more perfect for the evening.
COOLEST CURLS
If there's anything that can put her iconic pixie cut out of our minds, Halle Berry showed up sporting a full, fluffy head of curly hair that was just as fun as it was surprising. (And others agreed: Searches for Berry on Google spiked 1,350 percent after her red carpet debut.)
PRETTIEST UPDO
There's no better time than the Oscars to rock a major hairstyle, as these stars have shown. Hailee Steinfeld took notes, and decided that chignons are better than one, who went for a look that had tons of volume on top and a double-bun party in the back.