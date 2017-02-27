Emma Stone wore a fringe, beaded Givenchy Haute Couture gold gown to accept her first Academy Award for Best Actress in La La Land. And like so many Best Actress Oscar winners before her, Stone’s shimmering gold look matched the her Oscar statute.

Below, check out all the leading ladies who sported this winning shade when they accepted their Academy Awards, and tell us, which look was your favorite?

In 2012, 20-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep went gold from head to toe in a lamé draped Lanvin gown, a Lanvin woven chain link belt and Salvatore Ferragamo gold lizard sandals to accept her Best Actress Oscar for her performance in The Iron Lady.

Helen Mirren took home her first Oscar in 2007 for her performance in The Queen wearing a nude Christian Lacroix gown with gold beading and floral detailing.

And in 2010, Sandra Bullock accepted her Best Actress Oscar for The Blind Side wearing a romantic beaded Marchesa gown that also landed her on the top of best dressed lists.

“It was chosen at the last hour,” the star said of her golden Marchesa gown before attending the Governors Ball. “It was my stepdaughter Chandler’s favorite. If it’s going to be the most special night of your life – aside from your wedding – you just want it to feel right. I loved it, and she just said, ‘That’s my favorite.’”

