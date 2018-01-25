Oprah Winfrey 'Doesn't Take S---' from Anyone in Her 60s: 'There's a Sense of Calming'

Photographed for InStyle by Phil Poynter

We applaud anyone who has fun with fashion, but we’ve never seen anyone have more fun than Oprah Winfrey while modeling on the set of her InStyle cover photo shoot.

“I am fash-on, not fash-off,” she said in the behind-the-scenes video below, as she danced around in a leopard Balenciaga coat. “This is the most fash-on I have ever been. I mean, pink tights, pink shoes, pink lips, pink earrings. I mean, I don’t even, I don’t even know myself.”

Next, she changed into a glam, glittering Marc Jacobs dress, musing, “Nothing feels [more] like getting dressed up than sequins. When you are wearing a sequin gown, you better know where you’re going.” And she loved her Oscar de la Renta trench coat so much, she actually shouted those famous words: “Everyone gets a coat. You get a coat, you get a coat, everybody gets a coat!”

But it was the pink curve-hugging velour Versace dress that made her most comfortable: “Nothing says ‘Harvest Day’ like pink velour – great for pickin’ peppers,” she joked.

In her interview, Winfrey, 63, told InStyle that she feels as good a she looks on set, and one reason is because of the wisdom she’s gained over the years. When asked what life is like in her 60s, she replied: “You take no s—. None. Not a bit. In your 40s you want to say you take no s—, but you still do. In your 60s you take none. There’s both a quickening and a calming — there’s a sense that you don’t have as much time on earth as you once did. For me, there’s also a sense of calming about that.”

Winfrey recently caused a joyous uproar from fans after her impactful Golden Globes acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, that left many hopeful that she would run for president in 2020 and the launch of the “Hoprah” meme.

But when talking to InStyle weeks before her Golden Globes speech sparked 2020 presidential musings, Winfrey was very clear that no one should get their hopes up. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” she explained. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

She added: “I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

Right now, she’s excited to promote her new film, A Wrinkle in Time, out March 9, directed by Ava DuVernay, out and costarring Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. “I’ve been waiting for this moment. I love what this movie represents—gathering the light carriers, the people, the warriors who will be fighting against the dark.”

Releasing the movie alongside such powerful female team is particularly poignant in the 2018 cultural landscape. Winfrey talks about the impact of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations and the movement it has sparked in Hollywood and beyond.

“It has seared into the consciousness a level of awareness that was not there before. That’s the most important thing to me,” she shared. “When Reese Witherspoon can tell her story at the same time as a farm worker in Iowa or a factory worker in Alabama, it says to a person, ‘Oh well, I’ve been putting up with that asshole supervisor for all these years. Maybe it’s time for me to do something too.’ You can see you’re not alone. We don’t have to turn our heads to pretend something isn’t happening in order to keep going.”

The January issue of InStyle is available on newsstands, Amazon and digital download on February 9.