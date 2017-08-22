The Best Spanx Shapewear That's Worth Buying for Under $100

If there’s one thing most celebrities swear by on the red carpet — even if they don’t admit it — it’s shapewear. These highly functional pieces can be crucial to an outfit, lifting up and sucking in anything that needs some smoothing. And who doesn’t love that? But with so many options available to choose from, it can be difficult to know which styles work best under each outfit without adding bulk or bulge in the wrong places. That’s why we’ve picked out our favorites from the industry leader SPANX — all of which are under $100 — and matched each one to the outfit they work best under. Scroll down to check out our top picks.

If You’re Wearing a Clingy Dress

This bodysuit smooths your torso and tummy — perfect for under a bodycon style — while still allowing you to wear your own bra.

Buy It! SPANX Oncore Open Bust Shaper Bodysuit, $84; nordstrom.com

If You’re Wearing a Pencil Skirt

These shaping shorts have a double layer of compression fabric that hits mid thigh so there is no weird line cutting you off under a pencil skirt.

Buy It! SPANX Power Conceal-Her Mid Thigh Shaping Shorts, $60; nordstrom.com

If You’re Wearing a T-Shirt

This wireless bra lifts, smooths and supports while banishing any bulge under your favorite tee.

Buy It! SPANX Bra-llelujah! Bralette, $48; nordstrom.com

If You’re Wearing a Mini

These brief shorts are the perfect length to wear under your mini skirt so that they don’t peek out underneath. Plus, these are ultra thin and made with extra-breathable microfiber so you won’t even know they’re there.

Buy It! SPANX Thinstincts Girl Shorts, $52; nordstrom.com

If You’re Wearing a Clingy Sweater

Opt for a cami style shapewear top under thin sweaters. It will smooth you out so you don’t see your bra line.

Buy It! SPANX Thinstincts Convertible Camisole, $58; nordstrom.com

If You’re Wearing Jeans

If you don’t love wearing thongs, then you’ll love these panties. With a high waist control top, these briefs smooth your waist, tummy, hips and butt and the seamless technology means no VPL (visible panty line) under your favorite jeans.

Buy It! SPANX Undie-tectable Briefs, $24; nordstrom.com

If You’re Wearing a Jumpsuit or Evening Dress

If you’re looking for all-over control, these high-waist shaping shorts are the answer. With a double layer of of compression fabric, these shorts control and shape your tummy, hips, thighs, butt and waist for a seamless look.

Buy It! SPANX Power Conceal-Her High Waist Shaping Shorts, $72; nordstrom.com

What SPANX shapewear is your favorite? Comment below and let us know!