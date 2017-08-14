It’s no secret that everybody loves a bargain, so the PeopleStyle editors searched high and low for the best exclusive discounts for you to use this fall. Whether you’re shopping to liven up your seasonal wardrobe or just can’t resist an amazing deal, there’s bound to be some major deal you’ll want to take advantage of right now. See all the codes below, get shopping and enjoy.*
Admk Jewelry: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PS20
Accessory Concierge: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE
Adorn512: Get 25% off everything on the site with code PS25
Angela Roi: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE20
BH Cosmetics: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE20
Bill Blass: Get 20% off everything on the site with code BB20
Bonheur Jewelry: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE20
Chelsea and Walker: Get 20% off everything on the site with code SHOPCW
Coco Loves Rome: Get 20% off everything on the site with code COCO20
Elizabeth Stone: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PSES20
Ella Moss: Get 20% off everything on the site with code STYLE20
Ettika: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE
Fashion Junkee: Get 20% off everything on the site with code FASHIONJUNKEE917
Fifteen Twenty: Get 20% off everything on the site with code VINTAGEVELVET20
Foreo: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE
Gojane: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE
Hat Attack: Get 20% off everything on the site with code HAT123
Imoshion: Get 20% off everything on the site with code IMO-110230
Jessica London: Get 40% off everything on the site with code JLPEOPSTYLE
Joules: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLE20
Karuna: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLSTYLE20
Leader Bag Co: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE20
Lionel: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE
Lulu Dharma: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PS17
Mili Health Smart: Get 30% off everything on the site with code MILIPEOPLE30
Narie: Get 20% off everything on the site with code STYLENARIE20
New York & Company: Get 20% off everything on the site with code 3343
Ofra: Get 30% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE30
Qupid: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PSSKIPPER03
Patrizia Luca: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE
Press: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE20
Randolph Engineering: Get $10 off anything on the site with code PEOPLE10
Roberta Chiarella: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PS20
Sara Happ: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE20
Sterling Forever: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PS20
Sigma: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE
Stella & Ruby: Get 20% off everything on the site with code FALL17
The Daily Edited: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLE20
The Jet Set Diaries: Get 20% off everything on the site with the code PEOPLESTYLE
Tucker NYC: Get 20% off everything on the site with code PEOPLESTYLEXTUCKER
Urban Expressions: Get 20% off everything on the site with code JAZZ20
Yochi: Get 20% off everything on the site with code YOCHI20
*For full promotions and exclusions, pick up the PeopleStyle September 2017 issue, on newsstands now.