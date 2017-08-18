Henri Bendel Has Pretty Jewelry on Sale Right Now for Under $100

Now’s the time to start stocking up your closet with amazing fall finds (especially when major retailers are offering the best sales of the season). And while you’re shopping, don’t about your jewelry box. Our go-to right now? Henri Bendel, which is offering some of its prettiest pieces at dramatically slashed prices. We picked out our favorite items in the selection (all under $100) to give your accessories a glam update.

Oversize Cuff

Get more bang for your buck with this double-duty bracelet. The cuff’s gunmetal hue makes it sleek to wear during the day, while its crystal embellishments makes a perfect accent to a cocktail dress.

Buy It! Bendel Rocks Cuff, $94.80 (originally $158); henribendel.com

Pendant Necklace

This piece incorporates the trendy element of a lariat necklace with the eye-catching appeal of a pendant.

Buy It! Duchess Stone Pendant Necklace, $79.20 (originally $198); henribendel.com

Eye-Catching Ring

Every woman needs an attention-grabbing cocktail ring in her collection, and there’s no better time to add one while this pavé-encrusted piece is 60 percent off.

Buy It! Luxe Asscher Cut Pave Harness Ring, $39.20 (originally $98); henribendel.com

Delicate Bracelet

For $39.20, we’re adding a few of these cuffs to our basket — they make amazing one-size-fits-all gifts.

Buy It! Luxe Pave Halo Duo Cuff, $39.20 (originally $98); henribendel.com

Statement Earrings

The shimmering stones and eye-catching dangling stone means these earrings won’t go unnoticed.

Buy It! Luxe Bali Semi Precious Chandelier Earring, $58.80 (originally $98); henribendel.com

