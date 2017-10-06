PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Stars Reveal What Feature They Love to Play Up

This week PEOPLE hosted its annual Ones to Watch party, celebrating all the talented up-and-comers in the entertainment industry. And because this is the crowd to keep an eye out for, we asked them fun questions on the carpet to get to know them all a little bit better. One pressing question? Which feature they love to highlight when getting glam on and off the red carpet.

In the clip above, you’ll see almost all the ladies on the carpet reveal that they all love accentuating their eyes the most. Carlos Santana’s daughter, Stella Santana, says her eyebrows, eyelashes and lips are her favorite.

A Wrinkle in Time actress Storm Reid said she’s never without mascara and lip gloss. “[You] always have to have your eyelashes popping and lipgloss,” she said.

Country singer Carly Pearce chose her eyes as her favorite feature because she said she loves playing around with lashes, eye shadows and glitters.

Superstore‘s Lauren Ash always has a special request for her makeup artist: “On Superstore I don’t necessarily get to look super … alive, so whenever I’m getting ready for [red carpet events] I always tell my makeup friend, ‘If you think you’ve gone too far, go further.'”

Some stars taking a slightly different approach? Singer Julia Michaels who says she always goes with a bold lip, either with a red shade or a darker burgundy hue. And UnREAL‘s Breeda Wool likes her “crazy nose.”

To see all the fun the stars had inside the party, check out these pics from the photo booth.