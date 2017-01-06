One-Shoulder Dresses Are Dominating the Red Carpet for All Ages and Body Types

With 2016 being the year of the off-the-shoulder gown, 2017 is kicking off with a little more clavicle coverage in the form of the one-shoulder design. In a solid hue, decked out in florals or covered in embroidery, this simple silhouette always stuns, and it flatters all body types and all ages, with stars in their 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s wearing the trend.

There is no better proof that this is a Moment than last night, when three actresses wore the single shoulder-baring look, including Nina Dobrev in black-and-white Elie Saab, Amy Adams in a tricolor David Koma dress and Emma Stone in a yellow floral Gucci.

We started to see this trend emerge in late 2016, specifically in simply stated black looks, with Viola Davis stepping out in the hot up-and-coming brand Cinq à Sept (styled with a pink bandeau underneath), as well as Allison Williams in Carolina Herrera.

Jane Siskin, who created Davis’s gown for her brand Cinq à Sept, tells PEOPLE that this silhouette worked on the Fences star because “the one-shoulder, sleeveless silhouette enhances her fit arms.”

In terms of how to style this look, Siskin says “dramatic earrings draw just the right amount of attention to the bare shoulder.” Unsurprisingly, both Davis and Williams opted for large danglers, like Hueb for Davis and Jacob & Co. for Williams.

Even when dresses are decked out — like with sequins (Bryce Dallas Howard in Lauren Ralph Lauren), crystals (Penélope Cruz in Atelier Versace) or embroidery and feathers (like Shiri Appleby in Monique Lhuillier — keeping your neck bare and opting for large earrings is the way to go.

With more big awards shows around the corner — ahem, the Golden Globes are Sunday! — we’re predicting even more one-shoulder looks to hit the red carpet soon enough.

Tell us: Do you like the one-shoulder look for yourself?