Every Time Olivia Wilde's Worn a Powerful Statement Tee

The actress isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in, in fact, she wears it loud and proud for the world to see. Check out all the ways Olivia has supported political causes, breast cancer awareness and more organizations through her style – then shop the exact pieces yourself!

By @ckcolleen

1 of 11

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

STAR POWER

Olivia supported fellow actress Amber Tamblyn's My Sister Choir Up collection, which donates 25 percent of proceeds to GEMS, an organization that provides help for young women who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and domestic trafficking. 

Buy It! My Sister x Amber Tamblyn We Are A Choir Tank, $38; mysister.com

2 of 11

El Patron / Splash News Online

DOUBLING UP 

And before she showed off her Amber Tamblyn x My Sister tank, she donned a "Chance" sweatshirt over the tee and carried a 100% Human tote bag on her way to the gym. 

3 of 11

MEGA

TRÈS CHIC

This "Vive la Resistance" tee was designer Clare Vivier way to honor the resistance during International Women's Day. What's even cooler than the bold message is that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood. 

Buy It! Clare V. Vive La Resistance print tee, $99; clarev.com

4 of 11

Getty; Olivia Wilde/Instagram

SOLID PICK

Olivia loved this find from Bella Freud so much that she bought it in a white tee and crew-neck knit sweater

Buy It! Bella Freud Solidarité Feminine T-Shirt White, $111.42; bellafreud.com

5 of 11

MEGA

ALL I WANT FOR CHIRISTMAS

Last year Olivia even traded her traditional holiday sweaters for one with a stronger statement featuring the word "Impeach" surrounded by tiny Trump heads, the White House and Russian Matryoshka dolls. It was designed by a spin-off group of the Women's March, March On, as a "fun, holiday fundraising gag," the executive director of March On, Vanessa Wruble, told PEOPLE

6 of 11

Splash News Online

100% AWESOME

Everlane's 100% Human collection was designed during a year of social and political unrest to remember "that we are more the same than we are different." And Olivia spread the message through her multicolor tee designed for Pride Month during a coffee run. Buy It! Everlane 100% Human collection; everlane.com

7 of 11

MEGA

COLOR COORDINATING

Repel clothing is designed to take a stand on issues affecting the environment, equality, racism, sexism and more. And Olivia supported its entire mission with a Repel-logo sweatshirt worn with matching bright red pants. 

Buy It! Repel collections; repelclothing.com

8 of 11

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

BREAST BET

For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Olivia put a pause on the political message tees by wearing one that supports Rethink Breast Cancer, which combats misinformation about breast cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from her H&M "boobies" T-shirt benefited the cause. 

9 of 11

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

GRAND SLAM

She also switched things up by donning a Billie Jean King crew-neck tee to support the BJK Leadership Initiative and encouraged all her Instagram followers to do the same to "support good things in our current swamp of suck."

Buy It! Homage Billie Jean King winner tee, $19.99; urbanoutfitters.com

10 of 11

Broadimage/Shutterstock

COOL CUSTOMER

And sometimes her message tees are just ways to express what she's doing right in the moment, like when she wore a "Hang" tee out and about in L.A…

 

11 of 11

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

GROOVY FIND

… and a "Disco Sucks" vintage tee when she was walking around N.Y.C. last summer. 

Buy It! Disco Sucks Rock n Roll Forever ringer tee, $98; stonedimmaculateclothing.com

