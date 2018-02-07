Style
Every Time Olivia Wilde's Worn a Powerful Statement Tee
The actress isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in, in fact, she wears it loud and proud for the world to see. Check out all the ways Olivia has supported political causes, breast cancer awareness and more organizations through her style – then shop the exact pieces yourself!
By Colleen Kratofil•@ckcolleen
STAR POWER
Olivia supported fellow actress Amber Tamblyn's My Sister Choir Up collection, which donates 25 percent of proceeds to GEMS, an organization that provides help for young women who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and domestic trafficking.
Buy It! My Sister x Amber Tamblyn We Are A Choir Tank, $38; mysister.com
DOUBLING UP
And before she showed off her Amber Tamblyn x My Sister tank, she donned a "Chance" sweatshirt over the tee and carried a 100% Human tote bag on her way to the gym.
TRÈS CHIC
This "Vive la Resistance" tee was designer Clare Vivier way to honor the resistance during International Women's Day. What's even cooler than the bold message is that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Buy It! Clare V. Vive La Resistance print tee, $99; clarev.com
SOLID PICK
Olivia loved this find from Bella Freud so much that she bought it in a white tee and crew-neck knit sweater.
Buy It! Bella Freud Solidarité Feminine T-Shirt White, $111.42; bellafreud.com
ALL I WANT FOR CHIRISTMAS
Last year Olivia even traded her traditional holiday sweaters for one with a stronger statement featuring the word "Impeach" surrounded by tiny Trump heads, the White House and Russian Matryoshka dolls. It was designed by a spin-off group of the Women's March, March On, as a "fun, holiday fundraising gag," the executive director of March On, Vanessa Wruble, told PEOPLE.
100% AWESOME
Everlane's 100% Human collection was designed during a year of social and political unrest to remember "that we are more the same than we are different." And Olivia spread the message through her multicolor tee designed for Pride Month during a coffee run. Buy It! Everlane 100% Human collection; everlane.com
COLOR COORDINATING
Repel clothing is designed to take a stand on issues affecting the environment, equality, racism, sexism and more. And Olivia supported its entire mission with a Repel-logo sweatshirt worn with matching bright red pants.
Buy It! Repel collections; repelclothing.com
BREAST BET
For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Olivia put a pause on the political message tees by wearing one that supports Rethink Breast Cancer, which combats misinformation about breast cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from her H&M "boobies" T-shirt benefited the cause.
GRAND SLAM
She also switched things up by donning a Billie Jean King crew-neck tee to support the BJK Leadership Initiative and encouraged all her Instagram followers to do the same to "support good things in our current swamp of suck."
Buy It! Homage Billie Jean King winner tee, $19.99; urbanoutfitters.com
COOL CUSTOMER
And sometimes her message tees are just ways to express what she's doing right in the moment, like when she wore a "Hang" tee out and about in L.A…
GROOVY FIND
… and a "Disco Sucks" vintage tee when she was walking around N.Y.C. last summer.
Buy It! Disco Sucks Rock n Roll Forever ringer tee, $98; stonedimmaculateclothing.com