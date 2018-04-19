Olivia Wilde didn’t just switch over to natural skincare for her own sake. She did it for her kids, too.

“I never like putting something on my skin that I couldn’t then smoosh faces with my kids,” Wilde, 34, tells PEOPLE for the Beautiful issue. “I was always like, ‘Oh no, I just put on this weird acid on my skin for whatever dumb reason and now I’m avoiding my son … My son is trying to kiss me and I’m strong-arming him.’ That’s an awful feeling.”

Now as the chief brand activist of natural skincare brand True Botanicals, Wilde never has to worry about her beauty products interfering with cuddle sessions with son Otis, 4 on Friday, and daughter Daisy, 18 months, ever again.

“I love that I can wash my face and put on the oil or whatever it is and not have to worry. They could actually, like, lick your cheek and it’s completely fine,” Wilde says.

Watch the full episode of Celebrity Moms – My Kids & Me, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Peggy Sirota

For more from our Beautiful issue, pick up the magazine when it hits newsstands on Friday and check out all of our coverage on People.com.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Says She’s Not Forcing Her Son Otis Into ‘Boy’ Things: I Love That ‘He Thinks of Himself as Moana’

Since changing up her skincare routine, Wilde says her complexion has never looked better.

“It’s much more glowy and it just feels healthier and clearer. And honestly, I think fine lines and wrinkles — I know it sounds so lame because I’m not ancient — but still in your early 30s you start to see things. I have noticed less of them while using True Botanicals, especially with like my eyes and my skin texture. Your skin drinks it up,” she says.



Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

And now, she can’t imagine ever going back to her old non-natural lifestyle. “If someone uses something on my skin that isn’t natural, I can feel it right away,” Wilde says.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! They Woke Up Like This: Celebs’ Best Makeup-Free Selfies

In her new role, she’s also learned a bit about how to have the most success with your skincare regimen. “One piece of advice I would give for people who are thinking about overhauling their skincare game is you have to give it time,” she says. “You have to give your skin a moment to reset because so often people try something once and the results aren’t immediate and they’ll give up on it.”

