Olivia Wilde Says Goodbye to Her ‘Melania Trump Hair’ for 2017

Many celebrities who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election have voiced the need for resistance and activism following Donald Trump’s victory. And one such celebrity, Olivia Wilde, just took one beauty step toward distancing herself from the president-elect (and his family). She debuted a new haircut on Instagram with the hashtag, “#nomoremelaniahair.”

If you haven’t noticed Wilde and Melania Trump’s hair similarities before, we did a deep dive and found that they really could be long lost hair twins. They both have the same long length of chestnut brown strands with subtle blonde highlights at the ends, and they often style it the exact same way — with long, loose face-framing waves.

But yesterday, Wilde took a stand. She visited celebrity hair pro, Harry Josh, for a dramatically shorter, wavy lob and a fresh set of golden highlights. And boy does she love her new look.

She thanked the hairstylist on Instagram saying she’s, “feelin myself apparently.” And posed for Josh’s Instagram with a silly shocked face.

While this bold hair change is definitely a powerful move, she’s been voicing her activism very loudly before and after the election. She’s promoted the Women’s March on Washington happening on January 21, continued to support the efforts of Clinton and showed solidarity by wearing a T-shirt full of safety pins to support minorities, women and anyone who felt unsafe under a Trump presidency.

What do you think of her new hair style? Share in the comments below.