Olivia Wilde Dyed Her Hair Black! See The Major Color Change

Olivia Wide is making changes! Just a few months after chopping her long ombré hair into a short blonde bob, the actress has transformed her strands yet again. This time, she’s showing off an even shorter, choppy black bob — and the transformation seems to be in preparation for a major milestone in her acting career.

Judging by the caption in her revealing Instagram, the star likely went for the drastic change to get in character for her upcoming Broadway debut in George Orwell’s 1984, which opens on May 18th. “Dark times call for dark hair. #1984play,” she wrote of her new look.

Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Lately, it seems like every time the star heads to the salon, she walks out with something even more dramatic than before. Back in February, she cut her long brunette hair into a bright blonde bob, which was one of her most extreme changes in years. And before that, she went for a cut and color change in order to get rid of her “Melania hair.”

Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:49pm PST

What do you think of the star’s black hair? Will you go see her new Broadway show? Sound off in the comments below.