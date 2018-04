The political galas are the best on the show because, a.) there is usually a major makeout or some sort of heart-racing scene, and b.) our favorite characters bring out their black tie best. “We were having a really hard time finding anything,” Scandal costume designer Lyn Paolo told PEOPLE about the hunt for this Jean Fares Couture gown. “There were a lot of needs for this dress: I wanted it to be white to echo [an episode from] last year, and she had to be able to move in it, too — she had to run down a hallway in one scene, and withstand wind effects in another. So I needed something that flowed.” (Please Lyn and Shonda, will you give us at least one more big night out before we have to say goodbye?)