Scandal's Olivia Pope Wears $4,500 Anne Barge Wedding Gown in 100th Episode

Now we know what wedding dress Scandal‘s Olivia Pope would’ve worn if she ever got married to Fitzgerald Grant.

On Thursday’s alt-reality 100th episode, Kerry Washington‘s character walked down the aisle to marry her on-screen love, played by Tony Goldwyn.

Pope, who did not become a Washington, D.C.-based crisis manager, wore a gorgeous Anne Barge wedding gown in the brand’s Berkeley silhouette. The off the shoulder dress featured a ruched silk satin chiffon bodice with voluminous ball gown skirt made of Italian Silk Kalika.

If you too got total Janelle Monae vibes after looking at Olivia’s pearl accents in her hair, you hit the nail right on the head. Washington tweeted: “P.S. my dear @JanelleMonae that wedding hair was TOTALLY inspired by your Golden Globes glam.”

P.S. my dear @JanelleMonae that wedding hair was TOTALLY inspired by your Golden Globes glam 😍 #scandal100 #Scandal — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 14, 2017

And Scandal‘s creator Shonda Rhimes made sure Olivia’s wedding dress would be unforgettable.

Yes, people. A #SCANDAL100 gift. Olivia Pope in a wedding dress. Here is how we wrote this moment into the script: pic.twitter.com/bmaTkwjkWG — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 14, 2017

Rhimes shared a screen grab of the script from tonight’s episode and her style notes. “It’s unbelievable, September-issue worthy, amazeballs — alllll of the adjectives,” the script read.

So much joy in my heart. 100 episodes in. Never could have imagined or predicted all the love and gratitude that's… https://t.co/derVA2BSOT pic.twitter.com/cfx8ZSGsfT — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 14, 2017

The truth underneath it all. #scandal #scandal100 Gotta be comfy. A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

You too can get Olivia’s wedding dress for a retail price of $4,500.