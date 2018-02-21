Olivia Munn Admits Her Plumper Lips Are Fake - Then Wipes Them Right Off

Olivia Munn is here to prove that plumped-up lips don’t always require needles. In fact, all you need is a skilled makeup artist and some nude lipstick in order to score the exaggerated look.

For an event in L.A. on Tuesday, Munn’s makeup artist, Mary Phillips, created a simple, pinkish nude makeup look on the star, with glowing skin, flushed cheeks and natural lids. And while the tones were kept neutral, the focal point of the look was Munn’s plumped lips.

But sure enough, after her glamorous day was through, Munn removed her makeup live on Instagram, proving that her enlarged lips were the result of some perfectly-applied lipstick. “On my way to the airport, so gotta bring down my makeup,” she said, swiping off half of the makeup on her mouth to demonstrate that the buzzy, boosted pout was the result of some skilled overlining.

She then followed the post with her updated look, bidding farewell to her “luscious lips”.

Want to recreate her look? Phillips posted on Instagram, “On the 👄 we mixed ‘Mystic’ and ‘Rose’ from the Nudestix Love Me Nudes palette for an effortlessly beautiful look that flattered the eyes.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage

For the rest of her look, Phillips first perfected Munn’s skin using La Mer foundation and concealer. She then highlighted her skin using the Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in Naughty N’Spice and in Hey, Honey, applied the Urban Decay Naked Heat palette on her lids, and finished with the Smashbox Full Exposure mascara.