Are wedding bells ringing for Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers?

The actress and Green Bay Packers player fueled engagement rumors over the weekend when Munn, 36, was spotted wearing a sparkler on her left hand ring finger. The mystery ring looks to be a ruby surrounded by a halo of diamonds on a gold band.

Munn and Rodgers, 33, were seen in a car leaving a party in Beverly Hills. The ring was on full display as Munn drove the vehicle.

Engagement rumors circulated last year, too, but Munn quickly shut them down via an Instagram post showing a hilarious text exchange with her mom.

The speculation comes just weeks after the The New York Times reported that Rodgers allegedly stopped talking to his family members shortly after he began dating Munn at the end of 2014.

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” Rodgers’ father, Ed, told the Times about his family drama making the news.

However, a source told PEOPLE that Rodgers is unhappy with speculation that Munn played a role in his family drama.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” the source said. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue.”

