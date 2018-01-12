Olivia Munn's Stylist Breaks Down Her Four Critics' Choice Awards Outfit Changes

Courtesy Jessica Paster

There’s a lot of pressure and planning that goes into choosing a celebrity’s red carpet look, but it gets even crazier when that star is the host of the red carpet event. Just ask stylist Jessica Paster, who helped Olivia Munn, who hosted Thursday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, pull off four different outfit changes throughout the show.

“The minute we knew she was hosting, we started prepping,” Paster tells PeopleStyle. “We had about two weeks to source all of the looks for her. We started right after the New Year’s holiday until our fitting the week of the event.”

Courtesy Jessica Paster

The first thing Pastor did was pull three racks of dresses that included white, metallic, colorful and black options. “I didn’t know if the [Time’s Up] solidarity movement was going to continue so I prepared for that as well,” she says.

They met for three different fittings, ultimately deciding to go with four outfit changes throughout the night. “For each wardrobe change we had various options so we could put together the best story for her,” she explains. “We wanted there to be a cohesive story from the red carpet to the closing of the show so we had multiple options and made the final decision the morning of [the show].”

RELATED: Standout Style Moments From the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

To start that style story, Paster knew she wanted a “more formal and dramatic look for the red carpet,” which resulted in Munn’s red Prada beaded mock-neck gown.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

During the show, Paster says wanted to go with fun looks Munn “wouldn’t normally do for an awards show red carpet.”

Getty (2); Shutterstock

So she kicked off the show in a frilly white Giambattista Valli gown with red polka dots and a flared skirt and Gianvito Rossi cage heels then switched into a completely-embellished Balmain mini dress and later, into a floral-print long-sleeve jumpsuit.

Pastor says her favorite look of the night was Munn’s first outfit: “I loved the Prada that we did for the red carpet look. It was the perfect style for Olivia and fit her body wonderfully.”

Chrissy Metz Customizes a $139 Eloquii Dress for the Critics’ Choice Awards: Get the Look!

But Munn had a different front-runner. “She was most excited to wear our show opening look, the Giambattista Valli white dress,” Pastor shares. “It was feminine yet we added an edge to it with the black Gianvito Rossi booties, Borgioni black diamond earrings and Djula rings. Also the corset horse hair belt was a different and unique touch which we loved.”

— reporting by Sharon Kanter