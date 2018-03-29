While she’s not jet-setting around the world, actress, model, fashion and beauty influencer, Olivia Culpo (who recently addressed rumors about her relationship with football player Danny Amendola), is busy running her lifestyle blog, dominating social media and helping to run her co-owned restaurant in Rhode Island. As if there aren’t already enough reasons to keep up with her, she’s teamed up with Reunited by Marled Clothing to launch a capsule collection of sexy clothing available exclusively at Revolve.com – and believe us when we say, you’re going to want everything. Comprised of ready-to-wear pieces that exemplify Culpo’s very own stylish aesthetic, the collection is full of mix-and-match separates, jumpsuits and dresses that are just as easy to wear dressed up or down.

“I am extremely proud of this collection that I have designed with Marled. These pieces represent the everyday girl who loves to express herself through her style. I think feeling comfortable in your clothing is so important and this collection is the perfect mix of comfort and fashion to exude confidence,” Culpo said in an official press release. The 13-piece collection ranges from $58 – $148 and is sure to become your newest fashion obsession.

Scroll down to shop 5 of our favorite styles and more from the collection exclusively at Revolve.com!

