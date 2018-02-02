Olivia Culpo/Instagram

As we know from past football seasons, the most meaningful way significant others show their support for their NFL beaus is through their adorably sporty and chic outfits. And to cheer on her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, at the 2018 Super Bowl, model Olivia Culpo packed enough pom pom beanies to supply the entire Boston team. Read on to see every single outfit she sported this weekend.

During her first stop in Minneapolis, she hit up the Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods listening party in an outfit made specifically for the KiraKira phone app. She was in a mesh top with an embellished high-shine silver skirt topped off with a matching silver puffer coat.

To head out to the Midwest, the star jetted to the airport in a full-on color-coordianted Patriots-theme outfit, with her red coat, white accessories and her navy Alyssa Milano-designed long-sleeve tee.

And to cheer on her beau during a playoff game, she also repped his team, with a knit sweater and cap both donning the words “Patriots.”

Prior to the big game, Culpo made a stop at Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show and got very candid about her and Amendola’s love life. When asked if he takes a break from getting busy in the bedroom before games she replied: “Nope, that doesn’t happen,” Culpo said. “I’ve never heard that one.”

McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg chimed in, “That’s only in Rocky.”