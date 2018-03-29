Olivia Culpo Talks Spring Trends and Her Favorite Shoe for the Season

Olivia Culpo at the Nine West 40th Anniversary Celebration in N.Y.C. Gotham/Getty

With spring officially here and all of the impending shopping that comes with it, we figured who better to talk to than street style star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Olivia Culpo to find out some of her go-to shoe styles and which trends she’ll be investing in this season. Read on to see what styles the newly-single model will be wearing, and why she loves them.

Culpo, a brand ambassador to Nine West, shares that it “has always been a go-to shoe brand for me — the price is point is great and they’re always the first to have every single trend you could ever want. I love the shoe that I have on,” Culpo told PEOPLE at Nine West’s celebration for their 40th Anniversary Collection. “This kitten heel is amazing and also all of the styles are based on the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s – they’re throwback themed.” The “faith”, the style that she wore for the occasion, also comes in “an amazing brown” – along with red, black and white. “The shoe itself looks so high-end and on-trend and it’s an exact replica from a shoe of 1970s that they put out, so it really is like a super throwback.” she says.

Shop Olivia’s shoe and more kitten heels:

Buy It! From left to right: Faith Pointy Toe Pumps, $139; Ebbs Slingback Pumps, $79; Lynton Slides, $79

When asked what other trend she’s really excited for this spring, Culpo told us that “the lilac/lavender hue is another color I have been seeing everywhere, on the runway and on the streets. It’s the perfect pop of color for springtime.” Culpo’s fave? “Nine West’s Gabelle strappy sandal is really fun and feminine.”

Shop the Gabelle sandal and additional lavender styles:

Buy It! From left to right: Sasha Caged Pointy Toe Pumps, $99; Gabelle Strappy Sandals, $119; Zealful Pointy Toe Pumps, $89

In true Culpo fashion, she recently sported another huge trend for spring, the updated track pant (which she paired with a white Nine West sandal).

At this rate, we’re sure to see the trend-loving star wearing two more of our faves, the ring-handle bag and statement-sleeve blouse, sooner rather than later.